Nathaniel Hackett Reportedly Interviewing For Another NFL Job Wednesday

Nathaniel Hackett's first season as an NFL head coach did not go as planned.

Hackett led a Denver Broncos team with high preseason expectations to a 4-11 record, ultimately getting fired from his post with two weeks remaining in the season. Making matters worse, Hackett's offense finished last in the NFL in scoring at 16.9 points per game.

While it seems unlikely that Hackett will get another head coaching opportunity as a result, it sounds like he could have a chance to lead another NFL offense next season.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Hackett is interviewing with the New York Jets on Wednesday for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position.

"The Jew York Jets are currently meeting with former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for their offensive coordinator position, per sources," Russini tweeted.

The Jets parted way with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Jan. 11. The team finished 29th in the NFL in scoring in 2022 and failed to score a touchdown in its final three games of the season.

Prior to coaching the Broncos, Hackett spent eight seasons as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He held that role with the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and 2014, then with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-2018. In Jacksonville, he overlapped with current Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who coached the Jags' linebackers in 2016.

Hackett then spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Packers from 2019-2021 — working, ironically, under Matt LaFleur, Mike's brother.

Hackett has another tie to the Jets franchise in that his father, Paul Hackett, served as the offensive coordinator under Herm Edwards from 2001-2004.

The top priority for whoever the Jets hire will be stabilizing the team's quarterback situation, whether by developing former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson or finding a new signal-caller. Wilson struggled mightily last season, getting benched twice.

According to the New York Post, other candidates who have reportedly received interview requests from the Jets include Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.