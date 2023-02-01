New Detail Emerges About Tom Brady's Retirement Decision

The Tom Brady era in the NFL has finally come to a close.

Brady announced his retirement — "for good," he said in a video message — on Wednesday morning, ending his pro football career following 23 seasons.

Prior to the announcement, it had been generally assumed by those around the NFL that Brady would be back in 2023, and likely playing for a different team. Brady was set to become a free agent in March if he continued his playing career, and speculation swirled that he could sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans or some other quarterback-needy team.

However, a new report from ESPN's Jeff Darlington suggests that was never likely.

Darlington, whose recent video essay on Brady detailed his decision, reported Wednesday that Brady never really considered playing for a different team. He planned to either play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 or retire.

"Tom Brady informed Bucs today at 6 am he'd be retiring," Darlington tweeted. "One aspect I'd been mentioning for a bit now: Brady for months implied to many close to him that it was going to be either a return to Tampa or retirement. Tough for many to believe, including those close, but he meant it."

Brady played the past three seasons for the Bucs after spending 20 with the New England Patriots. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl victory in his first season there.

The Bucs made the playoffs in each of Brady's three seasons, but struggled this year. Following the retirement of head coach Bruce Arians and plagued by injuries, the Bucs finished the regular season 8-9 and lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, marking the first time in Brady's career that he's finished a season with a losing record as a starter.

Brady will now begin his career as a broadcaster, having already agreed to a lucrative 10-year contract with Fox, and the Bucs will turn either to backup Blaine Gabbert or someone else behind center.