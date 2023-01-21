New Details About Patrick Mahomes' Injury Reportedly Emerge

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Football fans have been holding their collective breath since Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes left Saturday's game with an apparent leg injury.

Late in the first quarter, Mahomes appeared to have his lower leg twisted while attempting to emerge from a pile of Jacksonville defenders.

After limping to the Kansas City sideline under his own power, Mahomes briefly went back to the locker room for an evaluation.

While specifics on Mahomes' exact injury remain unclear, NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on his status during halftime.

"X-Rays were negative, source said. That’s the good news. But it does appear to be a high-ankle sprain for Patrick Mahomes," Rapoport said.

Mahomes returned in the second half and was under center for Kansas City's first drive of the third quarter.

It remains to be seen how the injury will affect his play over the final 30 minutes.

Halfway through the third quarter, the Chiefs continue to lead the Jaguars 17-10.