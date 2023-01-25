New Details Emerge From Dallas Cowboys Player's Arrest

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested earlier this month on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving.

A new report has now shone some light on the incident that led to his arrest.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the arrest affidavit for Williams claims that he drove as fast as 98 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone before a car crash on Dec. 22.

Per the affidavit, a Plano traffic officer determined that Williams averaged 92 miles per hour in the five seconds prior to colliding with an SUV being driven by a 71-year-old woman. He was also apparently weaving between vehicles. A witness called 911 to report Williams for speeding, running a red light and weaving between lanes.

Williams and the woman were both transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Williams missed the Cowboys' Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck strain and a concussion.

He later told reporters that he totaled his black Corvette, which he had just purchased a day prior, in the crash.

Williams, a rookie second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss, logged 22 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble this season. He played in both of the Cowboys' playoff games following his arrest, albeit sparingly.