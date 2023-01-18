New Details Emerge From Sean Payton's Denver Broncos Interview

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos fans have seemingly set their sights on Sean Payton to serve as the next head coach of the franchise.

On Tuesday, the Broncos' front office had their chance to sell Payton on the job.

According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, Payton's interview with the Broncos that took place in Los Angeles lasted "several hours." Schrager also reported that "multiple members" of the Broncos' new ownership group attended the interview.

"Sean Payton's Broncos interview lasted 'several hours' yesterday in Los Angeles," Schrager tweeted. "Included multiple members of the Broncos ownership group, per source. He will travel to New York to meet with David Tepper re: Panthers job at end of the week."

A group including Walmart heir Rob Walton, along with his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner, bought the Broncos in August. The new ownership group also includes former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice.

Payton has said that fit with the front office will be an important aspect to whether or not he decides to return to the NFL sidelines in 2023.

Payton interviewed with the Houston Texans on Monday. As Schrager notes, he's scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers later this week. The Arizona Cardinals have also requested and received permission to interview him.

Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons, has made it clear that he's interested in returning to the NFL, but only for the right fit. After leading the Saints to nine postseason appearances and a Super Bowl XLIV win, he's long been viewed as the biggest name on the coaching carousel this offseason.

Other candidates interviewed by the Broncos include Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, whom the team also interviewed Tuesday, as well as former NFL coach Jim Caldwell and former Stanford coach David Shaw. The team reportedly hopes to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, too.

All eyes will continue to be on Payton this week to see where, or whether, he finds the right fit to return to the sidelines.