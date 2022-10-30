New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: 5 Most Memorable Moments in the Rivalry

The New England Patriots and New York Jets continue their 60-year-old rivalry with Sunday’s Week 8 matchup. This series has produced moments we remember, many of which are notorious. Here are the five most memorable in the history of the series.

5. The Jets Upset the Patriots in the Playoffs

New York Jets 28, New England Patriots 21 (AFC Divisional Playoff)

Jan. 16, 2011 — Foxborough, Mass.

New England finished the season 14-2, earning the top seed in the playoffs. The Patriots had also blown out the Jets 45-3 in their last regular-season meeting. In the divisional round, New York sacked Tom Brady five times and took a commanding 28-14 fourth-quarter lead with a 20-yard touchdown run from Shonn Greene to secure the win. The Jets came close to making their first Super Bowl in more than 40 years but ultimately lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

4. "I Want to Kiss You"

New England Patriots 21, New York Jets 16

Dec. 20, 2003 — East Rutherford, N.J.

The Patriots won an ugly regular-season game en route to winning their second Super Bowl, but the story coming out of that game was Joe Namath's drunken sideline interview with ESPN reporter Suzy Kolber. In town for being named to the Jets' All-Time Team, he was asked about the team's woes and said, "I want to kiss you. I couldn't care less about the team struggling." He quickly apologized, got treated for alcoholism, and remains sober today. However, it should not negate the next moment on this list.

3. Joe Namath Beats the Patriots While Drunk

New York Jets 38, Boston Patriots 28

Dec. 17, 1966 — New York

Out of playoff contention heading into the last game of the season, Namath and many Jets players went out and hit it hard until the morning hours of gameday and showed up to play still drunk. It did not seem to matter. Broadway Joe threw three touchdowns and the Jets led 31-13 going into the fourth quarter. The win also ended the Patriots' playoff hopes.

2. The "Butt Fumble"

New England Patriots 49, New York Jets 14

Nov. 22, 2012 — East Rutherford, N.J.

Down 14-0 to New England in the second quarter on Thanksgiving Day, Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez took the snap, found himself in a busted play, and tried to run with the ball. And then he ran straight into offensive lineman Brandon Moore's backside and fumbled the ball. The "Butt Fumble" lives in infamy and even has its own Wikipedia page.

1. Spygate

New England Patriots 38, New York Jets 14

Sept. 9, 2007 — East Rutherford, N.J.

Following this one-sided win which introduced the Patriots offense that would power a 16-0 regular season, the Jets accused New England of illegally videotaping New York's defensive signals from an unauthorized location. When the NFL determined the allegations were true, the league fined head coach Bill Belichick $500,000 and the Patriots $250,000. Although other unproven videotaping accusations would surface in the coming months, these were the only fines levied in the incident known as Spygate.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports' Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.