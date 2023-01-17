NFC Wild Card: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9), the NFC South champion, will face off against the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in a Super Wild Card matchup on Monday Night Football. The winner of this game will advance to the divisional round to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

These two teams met back in Week 1 when the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys 19-3 in a game that ended with a broken thumb for Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, an injury that looked like it might end the Cowboys' chances of even making it to the playoffs.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, were one of the NFL's most disappointing teams this season, ending the year with an 8-9 record and getting into the playoffs only due to the weak competition in their division. However, as the playoffs have begun, none of that matters. The Buccaneers now have an opportunity to play a home game and make up for what they couldn't do during the regular season.

This will be a great NFC Wild Card matchup, don't miss a beat, and tune in on Monday night. Here is everything you need to know.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN/ABC, ESPN2 (Mannings), ESPN Deportes

ESPN/ABC, ESPN2 (Mannings), ESPN Deportes Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

