NFL Announces Official Punishment For Packers' Quay Walker

Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker drew the ire of the NFL world last week when he shoved a member of the Detroit Lions' training staff during the Sunday Night Football matchup between the two teams.

The cheap shot earned the linebacker a 15-yard penalty and an ejection from the game.

Saturday, we learned that it'll cost him some money as well — but not any more playing time.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Walker has been fined $13,261 by the NFL for the shove. However, he will not be suspended.

"The NFL fined #Packers LB Quay Walker $13,261 for shoving a #Lions athletic trainer, who was trying to attend to an injured player last Sunday night," Pelissero tweeted. "Walker was also flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected."

Walker, a first-round pick out of Georgia last spring, started 16 games for the Packers this season. He totaled 121 tackles and forced three fumbles on the season.

While many NFL fans feel the league has been overly punitive with its fine spree lately, the case could be made that Walker got off easy. In the days following his shove, some around the sport were calling for him to be suspended.

A suspension would have been served at the start of the 2023 season, as the Packers' loss to the Lions eliminated the team from the postseason.

Walker tweeted an apology for his behavior on Monday.

Hopefully he learned his lesson and won't make the same mistake again.