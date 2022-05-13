NFL Bye Weeks: 2022 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet
The NFL schedule is out, which means fantasy managers can do one thing to get this ready for the upcoming season — break down the bye weeks.
The 17-game schedule remains in place, which gifts fantasy managers with one more week to fret over matchups, injuries, and their lineups. The bye weeks once again start in Week 6 and stretch over eight weeks with every team playing during Week 12 (Thanksgiving week). There are two different weeks with six teams on bye, so those could be the toughest to navigate and the second of those doesn't happen until Week 14 (the other is Week 9).
So love them or loathe them at least fantasy owners know when the byes are and what teams will be missing which week. So plan accordingly... or just continue to ignore them altogether.
2022 NFL Bye Week Schedule
Week 6: Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee
Week 7: Buffalo, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Recommended Articles
Week 8: Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers
Week 9: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco
Week 10: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets
Week 11: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Week 13: Arizona, Carolina
Week 14: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Washington
|Team
|Bye Week
Arizona
Week 13
Atlanta
Week 14
Baltimore
Week 10
Buffalo
Week 7
Carolina
Week 13
Chicago
Week 14
Cincinnati
Week 10
Cleveland
Week 9
Dallas
Week 9
Denver
Week 9
Detroit
Week 6
Green Bay
Week 14
Houston
Week 6
Indianapolis
Week 14
Jacksonville
Week 11
Kansas City
Week 8
Las Vegas
Week 6
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8
Los Angeles Rams
Week 7
Miami
Week 11
Minnesota
Week 7
New England
Week 10
New Orleans
Week 14
New York Giants
Week 9
New York Jets
Week 10
Philadelphia
Week 7
Pittsburgh
Week 9
San Francisco
Week 9
Seattle
Week 11
Tampa Bay
Week 11
Tennessee
Week 6
Washington
Week 14