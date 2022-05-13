NFL Bye Weeks: 2022 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet

A handy list to help fantasy owners manage those pesky bye weeks

The NFL schedule is out, which means fantasy managers can do one thing to get this ready for the upcoming season — break down the bye weeks.

The 17-game schedule remains in place, which gifts fantasy managers with one more week to fret over matchups, injuries, and their lineups. The bye weeks once again start in Week 6 and stretch over eight weeks with every team playing during Week 12 (Thanksgiving week). There are two different weeks with six teams on bye, so those could be the toughest to navigate and the second of those doesn't happen until Week 14 (the other is Week 9).

So love them or loathe them at least fantasy owners know when the byes are and what teams will be missing which week. So plan accordingly... or just continue to ignore them altogether.

2022 NFL Bye Week Schedule

Week 6: Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee

Week 7: Buffalo, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Week 8: Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Week 10: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Week 11: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Week 13: Arizona, Carolina

Week 14: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Washington