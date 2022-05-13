Skip to main content

NFL Bye Weeks: 2022 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet

NFL Bye Weeks: Patrick Mahomes

A handy list to help fantasy owners manage those pesky bye weeks

The NFL schedule is out, which means fantasy managers can do one thing to get this ready for the upcoming season — break down the bye weeks.

The 17-game schedule remains in place, which gifts fantasy managers with one more week to fret over matchups, injuries, and their lineups. The bye weeks once again start in Week 6 and stretch over eight weeks with every team playing during Week 12 (Thanksgiving week). There are two different weeks with six teams on bye, so those could be the toughest to navigate and the second of those doesn't happen until Week 14 (the other is Week 9).

So love them or loathe them at least fantasy owners know when the byes are and what teams will be missing which week. So plan accordingly... or just continue to ignore them altogether.

2022 NFL Bye Week Schedule

Week 6: Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee

Week 7: Buffalo, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Week 8: Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9: Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Week 10: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Week 11: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Week 13: Arizona, Carolina

Week 14: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Washington

TeamBye Week

Arizona

Week 13

Atlanta

Week 14

Baltimore

Week 10

Buffalo

Week 7

Carolina

Week 13

Chicago

Week 14

Cincinnati

Week 10

Cleveland

Week 9

Dallas

Week 9

Denver

Week 9

Detroit

Week 6

Green Bay

Week 14

Houston

Week 6

Indianapolis

Week 14

Jacksonville

Week 11

Kansas City

Week 8

Las Vegas

Week 6

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8

Los Angeles Rams

Week 7

Miami

Week 11

Minnesota

Week 7

New England

Week 10

New Orleans

Week 14

New York Giants

Week 9

New York Jets

Week 10

Philadelphia

Week 7

Pittsburgh

Week 9

San Francisco

Week 9

Seattle

Week 11

Tampa Bay

Week 11

Tennessee

Week 6

Washington

Week 14

