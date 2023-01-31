NFL Coach Accuses Patrick Mahomes Of Flopping In AFC Championship

The play that essentially sealed the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Cincinnati Bengals during Sunday's AFC Championship Game has been broken down from every angle over the past two days.

The play, which saw Patrick Mahomes scramble for five yards and a first down on third and four, then get hit late by Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai, resulting in a 15-yard penalty, moved the Chiefs into range for Harrison Butker to make the game-winning field goal.

Ossai has faced quite a bit of criticism for his late shove of Mahomes (including some from his own teammate), while other NFL fans have complained that the officials missed a holding call on a Chiefs offensive lineman. One NFL coach, however, took a jab at the man who made the play: Mahomes.

According to Mike Sando of the Athletic, an unnamed NFC defensive coach said Mahomes flopped on the play.

“That is what the owners want, $40 million skill players flopping on the ground, drawing fouls from (part-time officials who double as) chemistry teachers, medical device salesmen and the like," the coach told Sando.

The remark appears to be a lighthearted commentary on the result of the NFL's push to protect its quarterbacks in recent years. The league has come under quite a bit of fire this season for a handful of controversial roughing the passer penalties. The coach seems to feel that the emphasis on protecting players has led to players flopping in order to take advantage, including in the biggest play of the season for the Bengals and Chiefs.

While Mahomes may have tried to sell the call, flailing his arms into the air after being shoved, it looked like Ossai's push on him was both late and firm enough to send him to the ground — especially considering Mahomes was playing on a sprained ankle.

Defensive coaches may not like the lengths the NFL has gone to lately to protect its stars, but given the way the game has been called in recent seasons, Ossai's hit on Mahomes was pretty clearly deserving of a flag.