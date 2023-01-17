NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday

In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad.

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game.

Early in the third quarter with the Bucs already down 24-0, a then-called fumble saw Dallas safety Malik Hooker bouncing between Tampa Bay players and attempting to break loose for a return.

Brady, looking to stop Hooker by any means necessary, did just that. The quarterback performed a soccer-like slide tackle to try to take him down.

Shockingly, Brady's dirty antics weren't flagged on the field. They weren't mentioned on the ESPN broadcast, either.

Despite getting away scot-free last night, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio thinks that a fine could be headed Brady's way.

Florio pointed out that Brady was docked for a similar foot-related incident back in 2012.

Brady, then a member of the Patriots, appeared to kick Ravens' safety Ed Reed in the groin during a slide in that season's AFC Championship game.

As a result of that 2012 slide, Brady was fined $10,000. As Florio described it, he was charged for using "his shoe as a weapon."

Expect the NFL to hand out some form of punishment to Brady over the next few days.

Or, since it is Tom Brady, maybe they won't.