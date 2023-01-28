NFL Decides On Punishment For Jaguars Player Who Injured Patrick Mahomes

The most talked-about thing in the NFL this week has been the right ankle of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That's because, a week ago, Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain when he was dragged to the ground awkwardly by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key.

The NFL has now announced that Key has been fined — but not for his tackle of Mahomes.

According to Tom Pelissero, Key's hit on Mahomes was deemed legal. However, he has been fined $15,914 for a hit on Chiefs' backup quarterback Chad Henne, which was flagged for roughing the passer.

"The NFL didn't fine #Jaguars OLB Arden Key for the hit that injured Patrick Mahomes' ankle last week — but Key was fined $15,914 for roughing #Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne in the second quarter," Pelissero tweeted.

The roughing the passer flag on Key came on the lone possession that Henne played, while Mahomes was in the locker room having his ankle evaluated. Henne led the Chiefs on a 98-yard touchdown drive.

While Key's tackle of Mahomes might be legal under the current NFL rules, a report emerged this week that the league's competition committee would talk this offseason about making such a "hip drop" tackle illegal. A similar hit resulted in an ankle injury to Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard during the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Mahomes eventually returned to the game and the Chiefs have announced that he will play against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.