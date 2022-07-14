NFL Defensive Back Rankings for 2022

Regardless of how he's used, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not just one of the top defenders in the league, he's one of the best players, period. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The secondary may be considered the last line of defense, but that shouldn't minimize the important role defensive backs serve in the NFL. Versatility also is becoming a key asset with the emergence of slot defenders.

Offensive coordinators have gotten more creative when it comes to getting their wide receivers the ball in space. So it's becoming more common for a team to employ its best defensive back as a slot defender, as they have the skill set best suited for the job.

Below are the complete rankings of cornerbacks, safeties and slot defenders for the upcoming season.

2022 NFL Cornerback Rankings

1. Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

The newly minted Super Bowl champion is not only the top cornerback in the NFL, but also one of the best football players, period. Ramsey has length, swagger and speed to hold his own versus the leading receivers. But he is not afraid to put his head in on the action as a violent tackler; he finished with a career-best 77 total knockdowns in 2021. Ramsey can play in the slot, as a safety or on an island. He is a rare athlete who can be used in various ways.

2. Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

If not for the play of Ramsey the past two seasons, Howard could claim a legit stake as CB1 in the NFL. Coming off a dominant 2020 season in which he led the NFL in interceptions (10) and passes defensed (20), Howard added 16 pass breakups in 2021. Howard has fluid hips, and his transition from his backpedal and side shuffle to full speed is clinical, while he works to high-point each interception and is a warrior on 50/50 balls.

3. A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

The second-year man out of Clemson found a starting role as the No. 1 cornerback for the Falcons after an up-and-down rookie campaign. Simply put, Terrell played like the prime cornerback in the entire league and shut down No. 1 receivers every game. Where Terrell really impresses is in contested situations. He had 16 pass breakups and three interceptions. Quarterbacks throwing to his side had less than a 50 percent completion percentage. Terrell’s ceiling is still untouched.

4. J.C. Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

There are Pro Bowlers and All-Pros who would love to have the instincts and internal clock that Jackson was born with. Four years into his NFL career, he has 25 career interceptions and 53 passes defensed. Jackson led the NFL in 2021 with 23 pass breakups and has double digits in that category the past three seasons. The Chargers signed him to a mega-contract (five years, $82.5 million) this offseason, and if history is our guide, he will be worth every cent.

5. Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Detroit Lion had three touchdown returns during the 2021 season and locked down the opponent’s lead player as a weekly event. Slay is seeing the football out of the quarterback’s hand more quickly and breaking on the football with more urgency. Though Slay may have lost a step in terms of top-end speed, he makes up for that with cunning and experience.

6. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Alexander has a God-given ability to roll with the receiver out of his break and never give the quarterback a window. He’s rarely challenged, especially in man coverage. He has lightning-fast feet, can change directions on a dime and has soft hands. A healthy Alexander with a confident Rasul Douglas (No. 16) makes for a playmaking secondary in Green Bay.

7. Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders

Fuller has 27 passes defensed the past two seasons, including 16 in 2021. When challenged, he gave up less than 10 yards per completion. He was a bully in the run game and finished the year with 77 total tackles, the second most in his career. Fuller is an aggressive player who thrives in man coverage but has the short-area quickness to find success in zone coverage.

8. Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

The Browns made Ward one of the richest players in the NFL this offseason, locking him down like he does receivers to a five-year, $100.5 million deal. Ward is still a pup of a player at 24 who has played at an immense level all four years in the NFL. He has sprinter deep speed and short-area burst/explosion, wins in man coverage and is a knockdown tackler.

9. Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Any time a player pulls in 11 interceptions during a season, Pro Bowl and All-Pro votes follow. But Diggs is more than just an interception machine. He reads routes exceptionally well and puts himself in position to make plays on the football. His 35 pass breakups over his first two years in the league are a testament to his football acumen.

10. Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

A four-time Pro Bowler in his five seasons, Lattimore handles his job as a professional should. Last season, he had 19 pass breakups, a career high, and his 68 tackles were also a career mark. He doesn’t have the top-end speed of other corners on this list, but his ability to read the route tree, decipher the downfield adjustments and find the football is high-end.

11. Stephon Gilmore, Indianapolis Colts

12. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

13. Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills

14. Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

15. Carlton Davis III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. Rasul Douglas, Green Bay Packers

17. D.J. Reed, Seattle Seahawks

18. Byron Jones, Miami Dolphins

19. Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos

20. L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

21. Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

22. Adoree’ Jackson, New York Giants

23. Asante Samuel Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

24. Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens

25. Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals

26. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

27. Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions

28. Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers

29. Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh Steelers

30. Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 NFL Safety Rankings

1. Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

James has a skill set unlike any other safety in the game. With his speed/size combination, James can cover receivers on deep routes and then transition to banging with tight ends across the middle. A willing tackler who is also a ball hawk, James simply changes how offenses attack the Chargers’ defense. The only knock on James’ game is his durability. If the former first-round selection can play over 1,000 snaps in 2022, all the production that will come with those snaps makes this ranking a no-brainer.

2. Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans

Byard has taken the leadership reins at his safety position and thrived. He hasn’t missed a game in the past five seasons, and that durability is even more impressive when considering how superb and aggressive a tackler he is. Coming off a season with five interceptions, Byard now has 23 picks in his career. With Byard and fellow ranked safety Amani Hooker (No. 11), the Titans have the best duo in the league.

3. Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The key to any breakout rookie year, especially one that ends with a Super Bowl ring, is avoiding the sophomore slump. Winfield did that in 2021, playing better than he did as a rookie. He takes smart angles to the thrown football and works to make plays on the passes in his area. Due to his ability to play sticky coverage, Winfield doesn’t get tested as often as other safeties. Year 3 is when he becomes more of a force as a tackler and puts the entire league on notice.

4. Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

When high-end (No. 6) cornerback Jaire Alexander missed time due to injury in 2021, Amos was the glue that kept the secondary intact. Amos hasn’t missed a start in the past four seasons and has completed each of those years with two interceptions. Where Amos shows up is as a complete tackler. By filling his proper run angle all the time, the former Penn State Nittany Lion makes difficult tackles look basic.

5. Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers

Playing a rover-type role seems to fit Chinn’s personality. Chinn is an excellent tackler who excels close to the line of scrimmage. Last year, he had six tackles for a loss, which shows his propensity to attack the ball carrier. As Chinn grows more accustomed to the NFL route tree and the Panthers expand their defensive coverages, Chinn will produce more dynamic plays and separate himself from other safeties.

6. Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on their dominant secondary player, looking to lock him down in the long haul. The Bengals’ whole defense was improved, which allowed Bates to have more freedom and not be the only one making tackles. But when called on to change games, he relished that role, finishing the 2021 four-game playoff run with two interceptions, 20 tackles and six pass breakups. Big-time players rise in key moments, and that is where Bates shines.

7. Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills

Everyone has seen the interception. There was no way anyone was tracking the Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ pass. Hyde had a different idea. Coming from nowhere, Hyde got a late jump but hit the accelerator and made a game-changing interception in a key moment of a playoff game. While the public may have finally gotten a glimpse of the player Hyde is, the football world has known this for years. Hyde has always had impeccable ball skills and field awareness. He plays chess with the opposing quarterback for four quarters every game.

8. Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

A rookie in 2021, Holland is the centerpiece of a secondary that is loaded with talent. The Dolphins used him as a blitzer, run-stopping safety, deep man in coverage and a man defender. Holland was up to the task and then some. A runaway pick for all-rookie teams, Holland proved in 2021 that he is capable of an expanded role in 2022.

9. Adrian Phillips, New England Patriots

Phillips covered up tight ends, strolled in the box, floated on the edge as a blitzer and even went out wide as a cover corner player. His four interceptions in 2021 were a career high. The journeyman has found a home in New England and doesn’t look to be slowing down. Given the chance to compete, Phillips has proven to be one of the game’s most effective safeties.

10. Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens

Williams uses incredible range to close on the thrown pass to make a play. Williams has smooth hips, good speed and elite tracking skills. These abilities have allowed Williams to pull in 15 interceptions over his five-year career. Playing in a secondary-friendly defense in Baltimore, Williams could have a career year in 2022.

11. Amani Hooker, Tennessee Titans

12. Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

13. Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

14. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

16. Jordan Whitehead, New York Jets

17. Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

18. Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers

19. Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers

20. Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

2022 NFL Slot Defender Rankings

1. Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

Hilton came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss and has made himself into the top slot defensive back in the game. The former Pittsburgh Steeler joined AFC North rival Cincinnati on a four-year contract and immediately paid dividends to the Bengals. Hilton is an adept blitzer off the edge and is a willing tackler. He has quick hips to run with inside receivers and is tough enough to battle tight ends.

2. Nate Hobbs, Las Vegas Raiders

Hobbs, who has good length and a powerful, compact punch, is strong with his jam and press. He played strictly on the outside in college but showed that the transition to the slot was a breeze as he locked down receivers all year. As the former fifth-rounder got more comfortable, the Raiders used him more as a blitzer, where his nine pressures showed he was very effective in creating havoc.

3. Taron Johnson, Buffalo Bills

Johnson has embraced his role as the slot defender for the Bills and made the position his own. The former Weber State defensive back has excellent flexibility, quick feet and an explosive transition from backpedal to running with the receiver. Johnson is built for contact and looks natural covering tight ends across the middle.

4. Nik Needham, Miami Dolphins

With top-tier outside corners in Xavien Howard (No. 2) and Byron Jones (No. 18), Needham found a way to get on the field and that was to handle playing the nickel position. The long-limbed defensive back has good burst forward to close on the thrown pass. He has made 50-plus stops in all three seasons and had an impressive 48 solo tackles last year.

5. Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints

The Honey Badger found a home late in free agency, heading back to his college state of Louisiana and hometown of New Orleans. Mathieu, a Pro Bowler in 2021, is a versatile player who will work well in the Dennis Allen-run defense. Mathieu adds a different element with his ability to blitz off the edge and create mismatches in blocking schemes. There is still plenty of gas left in the tank, and Mathieu could have his most productive year.

6. Avonte Maddox, Philadelphia Eagles

Maddox was asked to play outside corner early in his career and struggled. The move to the slot was the perfect transition. Maddox is compactly built, is a tough tackler and has excellent lateral quickness. The Eagles rewarded him with a three-year, $13.3 million contract extension for his play as the slot corner. His instincts, explosion on the ball carrier and field awareness are why he will be on this list for years to come.

7. Elijah Molden, Tennessee Titans

After some initial struggles, Molden was able to find his footing in the secondary. He is aggressive on the thrown pass, uses his size well on the inside and is a knockdown tackler near the line of scrimmage. The former Washington Husky is one to watch in 2022, as his arrow is pointing straight up.

8. Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams

Hill has been a solid outside cornerback in his career, but when he jumped inside and took over at the nickel, his true talent emerged. Hill is one of the most competitive players in the NFL and he plays every snap as if it’s his last. Hill had his best season of his career in 2020 with the Rams, and his return will allow Jalen Ramsey to line up outside more as well. Hill has a unique ability to track the football and close with a burst.

9. K’Waun Williams, Denver Broncos

The veteran is still playing at an extremely high level. The Broncos, who signed Williams this offseason to a two-year deal, will benefit from his experience and grit, especially in the slot. When lined up inside, Williams understands the route tree and uses his expertise to steal routes with proper alignment and savvy.

10. Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Moore was one of the top tacklers last year with 102 stops, and a majority of those came from the slot. Moore had four interceptions and was able to use his short-area burst to anticipate throws and cause pass breakups. His ability to move effortlessly in short spaces and his willingness to tackle makes him an above-average inside defender.

11. Anthony Brown, Dallas Cowboys

12. Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars

13. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, New Orleans Saints

14. Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Tavon Young, Chicago Bears

16. Brandon Stephens, Baltimore Ravens

17. Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns

18. Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots

19. Tavierre Thomas, Houston Texans

20. Byron Murphy Jr., Arizona Cardinals