NFL Defensive Linemen Rankings for 2022

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year honoree and seven-time All-Pro, Aaron Donald continues to be the gold standard when it comes to defensive linemen.

When it comes to ranking the best defensive linemen in the NFL entering the 2022 season, the starting point is obvious, regardless of how you label them. Aaron Donald is the standard-bearer up front. One of three players to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times (Lawrence Taylor, J.J. Watt are the others), Donald has been named first-team All-Pro seven straight seasons and took care of the last thing that was missing on his Hall of Fame résumé — a Super Bowl ring — in February. He reportedly considered retirement this offseason but signed a contract extension in early June that makes him the first non-quarterback to average more than $30 million per season. And deservedly so.

While Donald is certainly a difference-maker wherever he lines up, as it relates to Athlon Sports' rankings entering the 2022 season, he is viewed as a defensive lineman. In the spirit of the growing trend of "positionless" football, Athlon has grouped defensive linemen into two categories — DL and edge rushers.

And just as Donald is the questioned No. 1 among the DL, T.J. Watt is the cream of the crop when it comes to edge rushers, a category that also includes defenders who may be listed or tagged as an outside linebacker. Watt, joined big brother J.J. as NFL Defensive Player of the Year honorees, taking home last season's award after racking up 22.5 sacks in only 15 games. Edge rusher is a loaded category with Myles Garrett and the Bosa brothers (Nick and Joey) also in the top five, along with Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby, while guys like Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and DeMarcus Lawrence are outside of the top 15.

1. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

There are not enough superlatives in the football language guide to bestow on Donald. He jumps off the snap like a dog that’s been housed in a kennel for a week. He peppers his explosive hands into the blocker and then discards him with little more than a passing care. While Donald garners much of his praise as a pass rusher, maybe the greatest interior pass rusher in NFL history, his work as a run defender isn’t appreciated nearly enough. The future Hall of Famer can do whatever he wants on a football field.

2. Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Heyward is a prototypical 3-4 defensive end and one of the most solid five- and seven-technique players this league has ever seen. His ability to use his length and leverage off the snap to jump into gaps, eat up double-team blocks and then disengage from blockers to get sacks is magical. He is punishing as a tackler, penetrates the line to get multiple tackles for a loss and, when his rush is stunted, times up his hands to knock down passes at the line of scrimmage.

3. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Jones is a mountain of a man who can move laterally as if he is an Olympic speed skater. While Jones can use power and push to win off the snap, his ability to pop the blocker’s pads and snatch his way through the hole is a weapon few defensive linemen can achieve. Jones is fluid on the move, lining up in a certain gap, only to appear in a different one at the snap of the football due to his ability to get lateral quickly.

4. DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner’s ability to bench-press blockers, control the action, shed and get into the backfield speaks to his length and strength. He does this as a run defender, accounting for 60-plus tackles in all six of his NFL seasons. Even as a pass rusher, Buckner is worth at least six sacks a year and in 2021 had seven while adding 10 tackles for a loss. But Buckner gets warrior points because he rarely comes off the field and eats double-teams or chip blocks most of the game.

5. Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders

Allen had a career year in terms of quarterback hits and pressures, doubling his output compared to his previous best season (15 to 30). Allen has always been a stout inside run defender, and his ability to stack and shed on the ball carrier has allowed him to produce 60-plus tackles in each of the last four seasons. Those are impressive numbers for a player who constantly takes on double-team blocks off the snap. Allen is an extraordinary talent who will take over for the likes of Heyward near the top of this list very soon.

6. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

The Titans have a rocket ship rising in Simmons. The space-eater registered 8.5 sacks, 15 tackles for a loss and 20 QB hits in 2021. With Simmons’ play elevated, the Titans will once again compete for an AFC South crown. Simmons is a special player with huge upside.

7. Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

Analytics will never define Clark’s disruptive nature. Lined up primarily over the center, but rarely outside the guards, Clark uses natural strength, lower-body explosion and a low center of gravity to take on and fend off blockers.

8. Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins

His work on his hand usage and disengage ability allowed Wilkins to produce 4.5 sacks during the season while still holding down the interior and making 89 total tackles. Those tackle numbers tied Heyward for the most by a defensive lineman in 2021. That development is what scouts and coaches look for in an ascending player.

9. D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals

After a lost 2020 season in which Reader only appeared in five contests, the former Houston Texan slid back into the Bengals’ defensive scheme without missing a beat. Reader really shined in the playoffs, where he accounted for 12 tackles, three tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits.

10. Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

With a compact stature ideally built for players physical against the running game, Hargrave uses his size to gain the advantage off the snap, works to gain inside hands on the linemen’s chest plate and either bull-rush or dance around the would-be blocker. Hargrave had a career year with 7.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits. His 61 total QB pressures were top five in the NFL.

11. Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers

13. Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

14. David Onyemata, New Orleans Saints

15. Leonard Williams, New York Giants

16. Denico Autry, Tennessee Titans

17. Sebastian Joseph-Day, Los Angeles Chargers

18. Zach Sieler, Miami Dolphins

19. Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts

20. Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

21. Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

22. D.J. Wonnum, Minnesota Vikings

23. Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills

24. Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars

25. Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers

26. Poona Ford, Seattle Seahawks

27. Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

28. Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens

29. D.J. Jones, Denver Broncos

30. Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers

1. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is one of the greatest pass rushers in recent history. The fact he was knocking on the door of the all-time single-season sack record and didn’t play a full season is a testament to his resolve and discipline. But Watt is more than a sack artist; he caused five fumbles and recovered three. He is adept in coverage and also added seven passes defensed to his résumé in 2021. The assault on the record books will continue in 2022.

2. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Garrett is a physical freak and has been since grade school. His first step off the football is so potent that he launches off the snap and literally knocks the blocker back before even getting into his rush. Garrett’s ability to play with incredible leverage and dexterity makes him a difficult matchup for most offensive linemen. Teams simply run away from him, so his statistics aren’t as substantial as other edge rushers, but Garrett will be the driving force in Cleveland’s return to glory.

3. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Coming off a lost 2020 season, Bosa was back to terrorizing quarterbacks in 2021. A full season removed from his knee injury, the arrow is pointing up for the younger Bosa brother in terms of production and ceiling. His three-game playoff performance was indicative of who Bosa can be in 2022. Bosa was not as effective versus the run as he was his rookie season, but now that he is back to full strength, that part of his game should improve in 2022.

4. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

How does a player with only eight sacks last season crack the top five of the best edge players in the game? By constantly grinding every snap and playing just as effectively versus the run as the pass. He allows his teammates to get sacks, thanks to his 100-plus pressures last season, and when a player is around the passer that much, good things happen for the defense. Crosby is a solid tackler in space, and with his strong hands, 2022 could be his most productive yet.

5. Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

In his six NFL seasons, the former Ohio State Buckeye has finished four of them with double-digit sacks. He is an unyielding pass rusher with a plethora of moves and created seven fumbles last season. With the Chargers’ additions of ranked players edge Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and cornerback J.C. Jackson, Bosa is primed to have the finest season of his young career.

6. Matthew Judon, New England Patriots

Judon was a Pro Bowl talent with the Baltimore Ravens, but his game leveled up in New England. He is sneaky fast in pass coverage, flexible to engage and shed the blocker and crafty as a pass rusher. Always versatile, Judon absorbed all the defensive knowledge available to him and had a career season, posting 12.5 sacks. Judon will line up all over the field and add another dynamic to the Patriots’ stingy defense.

7. Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The national media became smitten with Barrett in 2021, when he became a menace on a major stage. But true football fans and experts have watched Barrett’s rapid ascension from undrafted free agent to one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. As good a pickup for Tampa Bay as quarterback Tom Brady was to the offense, Barrett was equally positive for the defense.

8. Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

The veteran finished 2021 with 12.5 sacks and took up residence in the backfield of the Saints’ opponents. Jordan had 59 total tackles and, with his uncanny ability to stop his rush and get his hands into the passing lane, defended six passes. Jordan will go down as one of the greatest Saints defenders of all time.

9. Chandler Jones, Las Vegas Raiders

Throughout his tenure in Arizona, Jones was in the yearly conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. He has six NFL seasons in which he played in 15-plus games. In all of them, he finished with double-digit sacks. Last year, he trailed only Joey Bosa with six fumbles created. The move to Las Vegas will allow Jones freedom to get more single blockers as a pass rusher and should see his production increase.

10. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills

The 2021 season featured a resurgence for the eight-time Pro Bowler. Now headed to Buffalo to give the AFC East champions a pass-rushing boost, Miller will again provide exceptional run defense combined with his ability to bend the edge like no pass rusher before or after him.

11. Chase Young, Washington Commanders

12. Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

13. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

14. Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

15. Harold Landry III, Tennessee Titans

16. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

17. Markus Golden, Arizona Cardinals

18. Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams

19. Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

20. Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

21. Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

22. Yannick Ngakoue, Indianapolis Colts

23. Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

24. Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings

25. Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints

26. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

27. Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

28. Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins

29. Preston Smith, Green Bay Packers

30. Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars