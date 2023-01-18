NFL Predictions: Picks for Every Divisional Playoff Game

Once again, "Super Wild Card Weekend" lived up to its name, providing an exciting start to the NFL playoffs while setting the stage for the Divisional Round. The top seeds in each conference join in on the fun this weekend as the final eight teams continue the march to Super Bowl LVII.

Related: NFL Playoffs Schedule (Updated)

On Saturday, it's a pair of regular-season rematches with higher stakes this time around, starting with Jacksonville taking on No. 1 seed Kansas City. The Jaguars orchestrated one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history last weekend, coming back from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Chargers 31-30 at home. Now, Trevor Lawrence and company will face a Chiefs team that is well-rested and went 7-1 in Arrowhead Stadium during the regular season, including a 27-17 victory over Jacksonville in Week 10. Kansas City won despite three turnovers as Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns. The other divisional playoff matchup on Saturday is Round 3 between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants picked up an impressive 31-24 road win over the Vikings last Sunday but got swept by the top-seeded Eagles during the regular season, getting blown out 48-22 in Philadelphia in Week 14 and losing 22-16 at home in Week 18 in a game that very few starters for either team played in. Jalen Hurts did play in the regular-season finale after missing the prior two games because of a shoulder injury (both New York losses) and not surprisingly, he showed some rust. So plenty of attention will be paid to how the MVP contender fares and how his shoulder holds up. Overall, the Eagles have won nine in a row at home over the Giants. This also will be the first time these longtime division rivals have met in the postseason since the Divisional Round during the 2008-09 season. Philadelphia won that game 23-11 with Donovan McNabb outplaying Eli Manning.

Sunday's doubleheader starts with the highly anticipated showdown between Cincinnati and Buffalo. The teams' Week 17 matchup was ruled a no-contest after Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and subsequent hospitalization, so the Bengals and Bills will get another crack at each other but this time it's on Buffalo's turf. Both teams picked up hard-fought victories at home during Super Wild Card Weekend and know they need to execute better to advance to the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals also are looking to keep their repeat conference title hopes alive against a Bills team hungry to get past this round after last season's heartbreaking overtime loss to Kansas City. The Divisional Round concludes with Dallas heading to the West Coast to take on San Francisco. These two NFC teams have plenty of shared playoff history, including last season when the 49ers defeated the Cowboys in AT&T Stadium in their wild-card matchup. This time, Dallas will look to return the favor by ending San Francisco's 11-game winning streak and handing rookie quarterback Brock Purdy his first loss as the starter. On the other side, Dak Prescott silenced his critics with an outstanding showing on Monday night on the road against Tampa Bay but the 49ers' No. 1-ranked defense (both in total yards and points allowed per game) figures to be a much tougher test. However, the same can be said for Purdy and a Cowboys D that features a ferocious pass rush led by Micah Parsons and a unit that has made a living off of turnovers this season.

So which teams will advance to the conference championship games? Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer), predict the winners for every divisional playoff game.

NFL Divisional Playoff Predictions

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib AFC: Jacksonville at Kansas City (Sat.) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs NFC: New York Giants at Philadelphia (Sat.) Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles AFC: Cincinnati at Buffalo (Sun.) Bills Bills Bills Bills NFC: Dallas at San Francisco (Sun.) Cowboys 49ers 49ers Cowboys Super Wild Card Weekend 5-1 4-2 4-2 4-2 Season Total* 178-97 186-89 181-94 182-93

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 and Washington-New York Giants in Week 13 ended in ties, and the Week 17 Buffalo-Cincinnati game was ruled no-contest by the NFL after it was initially postponed following Bills safety Damar Hamlin's medical emergency during the first quarter.