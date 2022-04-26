2021 NFL Draft: How Long Does Each Team Have to Make a Pick?

Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: How Long Does Each Team Have to Make a Pick?

2022 NFL Draft logo

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place April 28-30 from Las Vegas (technically Paradise, Nevada). There's no doubt that the Raiders and Sin City will pull out all the stops when it comes to the entertainment value, but one thing that remains the same is the time teams will have to make their picks when they are on the clock.

The 2022 NFL Draft will get started with the first round on Thursday night. Once again, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will broadcast the three-day event.

As for the draft itself, 262 picks will be made over seven rounds from Thursday-Saturday. Here's the amount of time each team will have when they go on the clock to make their pick.

  • Round 1: 10 minutes per selection
  • Round 2: 7 minutes per selection
  • Rounds 3-6, including compensatory picks: 5 minutes per selection
  • Round 7, including compensatory picks: 4 minutes per selection

A flurry of earlier trades and ones executed since the start of the new league year in March have shaken up the order in the first round. Will we see more when the draft gets going on Thursday night?

