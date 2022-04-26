2022 NFL Draft: How to Watch

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, in addition to many other platforms. Sin City is rolling out the red carpet for this year's draft, which will be covered extensively by these outlets and showcase the city also known as the "Entertainment Capital of the World."

Here is the schedule for the 2022 NFL Draft:

Thurs., April 28: 8-11:30 p.m. ET (Round 1) – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

8-11:30 p.m. ET (Round 1) – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Fri., April 29: 7-11:30 p.m. ET (Rounds 2-3) – ABC, ESPN/ESPN2*, NFL Network

7-11:30 p.m. ET (Rounds 2-3) – ABC, ESPN/ESPN2*, NFL Network Sat., April 30: 12-7 p.m. (Rounds 4-7) – ESPN (ABC simulcast), NFL Network

*ESPN's coverage on Friday may shift to ESPN2 due to NBA Playoffs telecasts

Additionally, the draft will be available on ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio, streamed through several NFL and ESPN digital properties, and covered extensively across their social channels.

On ESPN, Mike Greenberg will host the two prime-time telecasts from the network's primary set inside the NFL Theater – adjacent to the Caesars Forum – and will be joined by draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., along with analysts Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. Chris Mortensen will report on the news with Adam Schefter missing this year's draft due to the college graduation of his son, according to an ESPN press release. Suzy Kolber will interview draftees on the main stage following their selection with Laura Rutledge covering the green room.

ABC's coverage will originate from the vicinity of the NFL Theater, between the theater and the High Roller Ferris wheel. Rece Davis will once again serve as the primary host and he will be joined on set by analysts Todd McShay and Desmond Howard on Thursday and Friday with Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer anchoring from an alternate on-site location (Beer Park at The Paris Hotel) where they will be joined by analyst Robert Griffin III. Pete Thamel will report on news throughout the telecasts.

On Saturday, ESPN's broadcast will be simulcast on ABC and feature Davis as the host and he'll be joined by Kiper, McShay and Riddick with the on-site location shifting to the Beer Park set. Other ESPN reporters expected to take part in the draft include Jeff Darlington, Kimberley A. Martin, Sal Paolantonio, and Dianna Russini. Kirk Herbstreit was expected to take part in this year's draft coverage but is unable to travel on advice from his doctors following the recent discovery of a blood clot.

NFL Network's coverage will originate from its main set in the Bellagio and will be anchored by Rich Eisen, the longest-tenured current NFL draft host. He'll be joined by draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, analyst Charles Davis and Stanford head coach David Shaw, along with Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, college football analyst Joel Klatt, and insider Ian Rapoport. Melissa Stark will interview the draftees on-stage following their selection. Additionally, more than a dozen other NFL Network reporters will provide team-specific coverage during the first round on Thursday night.

On Friday, Peter Schrager and Chris Rose will join Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Klatt, Rapoport and Stark. And on Saturday, Rachel Bonnetta will serve as a correspondent.

Twenty-one (21) prospects have committed to attending this year's draft in person, including Kyle Hamilton, Athlon Sports' top overall prospect. Others expected to be in attendance include potential No. 1 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, fellow defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, offensive tackles Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu, and quarterbacks Malik Willis and Matt Corral. All told, nine of Athlon's top 10 prospects have said they will be in Las Vegas for the draft.