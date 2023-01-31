NFL Facing Criticism For Tuesday's AFC Pro Bowl Quarterbacks Announcement

All three of the original AFC quarterbacks selected to the Pro Bowl — the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow — have now been replaced.

The three were initially chosen by fans, players and coaches to compete in a series of Pro Bowl Skills competitions and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC flag football game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mahomes can't participate because he's preparing for Super Bowl LVII, Allen opted to play in a golf tournament and Burrow bowed out as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence replaced Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley replaced Allen and a soon-to-be untethered Derek Carr stepped in for Burrow, though Carr will wear a Las Vegas Raiders jersey.

"Yikes," one fan said.

"This is why no one will ever care about this event. When you go from this to THAT it’s kinda embarrassing," another said.

It's not the lineup fans pictured, especially after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Las Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn't step in as alternates due to injury.

"I'd rather watch Justin Herbert with his left arm in a sling," one fan said.

"This is an absolute joke, only worthy one is T Law. Meaningless award," a fan said.

In the regular season, Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding 291 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The 23-year-old passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns — after throwing four interceptions — to lead the Jaguars up and over a 27-point deficit against the Chargers in the Wild Card round to advance to the divisional round.

"TLaw looks like a god next to these two," a fan said.

Huntley played in six games for the Ravens this season, including the postseason. All in all, he passed for 884 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those coming in the Wild Card matchup against the Bengals. He rushed for 191 yards and a score.

"Only one of these guys belongs and it’s not Huntley or Carr," another fan said.

Carr returns to his fourth Pro Bowl in eight seasons with the Raiders, despite the fact that the team benched him for the final two weeks of the regular season. Carr is still under contract, with $40.4 million becoming fully guaranteed by Feb. 15. Before then, the Raiders could trade Carr, cut him or squat on his rights, hoping a deal materializes later.

Carr threw for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns in his ninth and likely final year with the club. Even Carr raised an eyebrow at his request.

"Well... maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas!" he wrote in a viral Twitter post.