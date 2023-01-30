NFL Fans Are Excited For Justin Herbert On Monday

When Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco said Justin Herbert would have a say in the team's new offensive coordinator, reactions were mixed.

By all accounts Herbert had earned the right to have his voice heard, but many feared his nonchalant demeanor would mean he wouldn't speak up.

These fears were put to rest Monday, as the Chargers made an excellent hire in Kellen Moore, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys' staff.

Football fans are confident Herbert got the man he wanted, and couldn't be happier for him to have this new OC at the helm.

Fans, like the one embedded above, are convinced Herbert will be emboldened to try new tactics on offense involving the rush game.

The signing is drawing rave reviews both from Moore's and Herbert's standpoint.

"I like the Kellen Moore signing for the Chargers," Daniel Wade commented. "Experienced play-caller and the Cowboys have been good in the Red Zone and in the third quarter. An upgrade for Justin Herbert."

Fans expressed the popular sentiment that Herbert made the decision on this hire, further bolstering confidence in his future as a leader.

"This was a Justin Herbert call. He told them boys go get his guy or else!", tweeted one fan.

Herbert's pursuit of a new OC had a happy ending, and football fans have reason to look forward to the Chargers' reimagined offense next season.