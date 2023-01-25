NFL Fans Are Furious With One Coach Of The Year Finalist Snub

The NFL announced the finalists for each of its major end-of-season awards on Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9.

Normally, you would expect the outrage of fans to wait until the winner of each award is announced.

But many around the NFL can't believe one coach isn't even one of the three finalists for the Coach of the Year award. That coach: Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles, who led the team to a 14-3 record during the regular season and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Sirianni, in his second season with Philadelphia, was initially announced as one of five finalists for the award by the NFL. However, according to the Associated Press, which conducts the voting for the awards, Sirianni is not among the three potential winners.

Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers are the top three.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their confusion about Sirianni not being named a finalist — and not just Eagles supporters.

"No problem with the names mentioned but how do you go 14-3 in your second year, win the 1 seed, go 15-1 with your starter at QB and not be a finalist," one fan tweeted.

"No Sirianni after the turnaround the Eagles had this year is an absolute joke," wrote another.

"I cannot stand the Eagles, but how Sirianni isn't top 3 is beyond me," posted a third.

The Eagles went 9-8 during Sirianni's first season as head coach in 2021. This year, the team's offense took a significant step forward under the leadership of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was announced as one of five finalists for the NFL MVP award. The team went 15-1 in games that Hurts started.

Sirianni and the Eagles just eliminated Daboll's Giants from the postseason with a 38-7 win on Saturday. They will face Shanahan and the 49ers this weekend with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. However, playoff outcomes will not have an impact on the award winners, as voting was due prior to the start of the postseason.

That said, if the Eagles do beat the 49ers on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, fans of the team will likely care little about their head coach's award snub.