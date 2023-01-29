NFL Fans Are Ripping NFC Championship Refs For Their Performance

In the eyes of NFL fans, the NFC Championship game is being played between the San Francisco 49ers and the refs.

NFL referee John Hussey and his crew are officiating the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game, but their decisions have fans calling favoritism.

"Oh My refs blew a big call Devonta Smith did not make the catch," one fan said.

"The worst officiating this season. @49ers playing against the @Eagles and refs. #49ersvsEagles #nfl" another fan said.

"This game is a joke. It’s apparent any time the 49ers get a stop the refs are going to jump right in. #NFL #NFLPlayoffs #SFvsPHI" a fan said.

"As a neutral fan watching this NFC championship, the f---ing Refs are ruining this game. They’ve been awful today. #NFL #NFLPlayoffs" one fan said.

The 49ers lost quarterback Brock Purdy early in the game to an elbow injury. Their fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson is also currently sidelined with an injury, causing Purdy to play on an injured elbow.

They're facing enough adversity without the refs' bad calls,

"@NFL we know the refs are playing for a Philly win ....#SFvsPHI" another said.

"Can’t be an NFL game without the Refs picking who they want to win," one fan said.

The Niners currently trail 21-7 in the third quarter.