NFL Fans Are Ripping Patrick Mahomes' Wife For Her Postgame Message

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound for the third time in four years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

The Chiefs got some help from Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to send the Bengals packing.

Brittany Mahomes pulled an Eli Apple on the Bengals cornerback himself, tweeting "Cancun on 3" to tell Apple and the Bengals to enjoy their earlier-than-hoped-for offseason vacation.

Apple originated the tweet after the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the divisonal round game on Jan. 22.

Apple's tweet caused him to be nicknamed the "Patrick Beverley of the NFL," while Brittany Mahomes caught more divisive ridicule.

"Andddd the joke’s not funny anymore," one fan said.

"You’re the one person not allowed to tweet this," a fan said.

"Oh great and the insufferablility continues," another said.

"You’re out here lying to everyone. You can’t count to 3," a fan said.

There were some fans who showed the tweet love, even if it was in a loveless way.

"Alright Brittany might be the worst but this I like," one fan said.

"The day has come. Hell has frozen over. I giggled at a Brittany Mahomes tweet," a fan said.

"The only funny tweet I’ve seen from her," another said.

The No. 1 seeded Chiefs have one last game to play. Their tallest task of the season comes against the No. 1 seeded Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

If the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl since 2020, Brittany Mahomes may get a day pass to troll just about anybody.