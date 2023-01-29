NFL Fans Are Ripping The Empire State Building's Controversial Decision

The Empire State Building is celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Championship win. No, seriously.

New York City's famed skyscraper celebrated by shining Eagles' colors on Sunday night.

What's the problem? The Eagles aren't a New York City team. It's an odd decision to celebrate a team's win from an entirely different state.

"Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory," the Empire State Building Twitter account wrote.

Take a look:

Fans are furious with the strange decision.

"The Empire State Building — last I checked, located in the heart of Manhattan — doing something to honor… the Eagles," Mike Leslie wrote.

"How lame is the Empire State Building? Lighting up a NY building in the colors of a NFC East rival? What an absolute piece of shit building. Id be embarrassed to have it in my city," Dave Portnoy wrote.

Some others are having fun with it, though.

"Eagles fan in charge of the lights at the Empire State Building and I respect it," Adam Malamut wrote.

"Tune in tomorrow when the Empire State Building lights it up orange and blue for the Houston Astros," Art Stapleton wrote.

The person in charge of lights at the Empire State Building must be an Eagles fan. That's the only explanation.

The Eagles are moving on to the Super Bowl.