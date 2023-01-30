NFL Fans Are Ripping Tony Romo For His Call Of Bengals-Chiefs

When Tony Romo started with CBS, he immediately became one of the most beloved analysts in the business.

However, the tune has changed in a hurry.

NFL fans aren't impressed with Romo's call of the Bengals-Chiefs game this Sunday night.

The biggest complain appears to be a simple one: He talks too much.

"If Tony Romo talks about Patrick Mahomes ankle 1 more time I’m going to lose my mind," Bryce Jones wrote.

"Tony Romo went from 'insightful, predictive announcer' to 'Bob Saget narrating America's Home Videos' in two years," Christian D'Andrea wrote.

"I'm not sure what Tony Romo was trying to say there with the Clyde Drexler-Michael Jordan comparison," Michael David Smith said.

"Tony Romo compared Josh Allen to Michael Jordan two weeks ago and just did it again today with Patrick Mahomes," said Jake Asman.

"Tony Romo is so good at ruining moments in games. Elite at it. Really have to wonder what a Jim Nantz booth would be like without it," George Balekji wrote.

Tony Romo has been a bit over-the-top lately. Perhaps he should consider toning it down a bit.

This will be Romo's final call of the season. FOX will carry the Super Bowl broadcast in two weeks.