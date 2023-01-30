NFL Fans Are Stunned By Monday's Derek Carr Update

Derek Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders had seemed an inevitability following the end of the team's regular season.

Carr had said goodbye to his Raiders teammates and gave them a farewell gift. Media figureheads such as Colin Cowherd had advanced to speculation as to where Carr would play in 2023.

But Monday's development from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has put a halt to everything. Per Breer, the team hasn't yet granted Carr permission to seek a trade.

In his column published today, Breer expounded on the rift between Carr and the Raiders.

"My understanding as of right now is the Raiders have not granted Carr’s camp the ability to seek a trade," Breer reported.

After explaining that teams would absorb Carr's full salary if acquiring him before Feb. 15th, Breer commented "There is the idea that teams that are interested in him should just wait for Las Vegas to cut him."

So, ultimately, this update seems to stem from dollars and cents. It, of course, makes all of the sense in the world for Las Vegas and Carr to go their separate ways following the disastrous 2022 season. But if teams can acquire Carr as their starting QB next season at a cheaper rate, they'll do so.

Breer made the salient point that other quarterbacks in the league could be available at a cheaper price than Carr's $32.9 million salary next season. He cited Jimmy Garoppolo, Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Daniel Jones as options.

If this is the case, teams can't be blamed for holding out until Carr is available as a free agent.