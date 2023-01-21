NFL Fans Are Worried About Patrick Mahomes This Saturday

Saturday's AFC divisional playoff matchup between the Chiefs and Jaguars has not disappointed so far.

Through one quarter of football, the two clubs are tied at 7 apiece. With that being said, however, a bigger storyline has emerged in the first 15 minutes of play.

With just seconds remaining in the first quarter, Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury while emerging from a pile of players.

Mahomes returned to the game moments later. He initially limped off the field under his own power.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport notes that Mahomes had his ankle "retaped heavily" before coming back into the contest.

Hopefully, the Kansas City quarterback can make it through the rest of today's game without too much pain.

Here's what the football community is saying about Mahomes' apparent injury on Saturday.

The winner of this divisional round matchup will take on the winner of Bills-Bengals tomorrow in the AFC Championship game.