NFL Fans Outraged With AFC Championship Officiating Crew

It's like the NFL wants Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl.

NFL fans are furious with Sunday night's AFC Championship officiating crew.

In the fourth quarter, the Bengals appeared to come up with a key third-down stop. However, the Chiefs were awarded a second chance because an official called the prior play off.

The official didn't get the signal in on time, though. So the Chiefs essentially got two chances on third down to pick up the first.

"This is an abject disgrace. If the play was shut down why did they let it go? The #Bengals should be outraged. #AFCChampionshipGame," said Mike Greenberg.

"Zac Taylor has every right to be upset. This is unreal," Ari Meirov said.

"If I was Zac Taylor I'd throw my head set at the ref," Albert Breer wrote.

"Bad job by Romo and Nantz explaining what the hell happened and how/why the chiefs got an extra play. 2 plays later they show ref on the field. Confusing," Jason McIntyre wrote.

An absolute disgrace.

The Bengals and Chiefs are tied at 20 late in the fourth quarter. Catch the finish on CBS.