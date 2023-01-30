NFL Fans Stunned By Monday's Brock Purdy Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers' magical postseason run came to an abrupt and unfortunate end Sunday night.

In addition to falling 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game, the 49ers lost their only two active quarterbacks, as well.

Brock Purdy, who entered the contest undefeated as a 49ers' starter, left the game with an elbow injury on San Francisco's sixth offensive snap. Filling in for the injured Purdy, fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson also left the game after displaying concussion-like symptoms following a third quarter hit by Philadelphia's Ndamukong Suh.

Last night's NFC Championship loss certainly presented San Fransisco with a ton of burning questions heading into the offseason. How serious is Purdy's injury? What will the team do with impending free agent Jimmy Garoppolo? Can Trey Lance return as the 49ers' starter next season?

While two of those questions don't yet have an answer, more details about Purdy's elbow injury have just been revealed this Monday afternoon.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Purdy is expected to undergo surgery to repair a "complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow."

According to several NFL insiders, including Pelissero, Purdy appears to be seeking a second medical opinion.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that San Francisco is recommending surgery, however, no official decision has been made.

Here's what others in the football community are saying about Brock Purdy's injury announcement this afternoon.

"Prayers up for Brock Purdy as he recovers from surgery for his torn UCL. Hoping for a speedy recovery. What he did for the team was remarkable. And the fact that he came back into the game with this injury is amazing. He gave the team all that he could. He's tough," a 49ers' fan account tweeted.

"Summary: Bad news for the 49ers, and now they're just hoping to avoid the worst possible news. But with a completely torn UCL, even if Tommy John surgery isn't required, the majority or all of Brock Purdy's offseason might be wiped out. And this is a critical offseason for him," San Francisco reporter David Lombardi said.