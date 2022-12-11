NFL Games on TV Today (Sunday, Dec. 11)

The final week of byes has arrived, and it’s a doozy. Six teams are sitting out Week 14 of the NFL season, leaving just 11 games on Sunday. The good news is what remains will have major playoff implications.

Seven of Sunday’s 11 games are divisional matchups, and one of the cross-conference matchups even features local ties (Texans-Cowboys).

Notably, one of those division games (Chiefs-Broncos) was flexed out of "Sunday Night Football" — an easy call given how disappointing Russell Wilson's debut in Denver has been. But it was replaced by what should be an entertaining matchup with 2020 draftees Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert facing off.

So if you're wondering "What NFL games are on today?" know this: There are 11 scheduled for today, Sunday, Dec. 11.

NFL Games on TV Today

New York Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. on CBS/live stream on fuboTV

The Bills are back atop the AFC East, but the Jets are still in playoff position and are only two games back. New York actually won the first matchup 20-17 in Week 9 and has a chance for its first season sweep since 2016.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. on CBS/live stream on fuboTV

Deshaun Watson looked extremely rusty in his first game back from suspension, and he'll be facing a much tougher opponent this time. The Bengals have a chance to move into first place in the AFC North with a win today, considering Lamar Jackson's knee injury.

Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

This game has by far the biggest line of the day (17 points), and justifiably so. The Texans have the worst record in the league and were mercifully eliminated from postseason contention last week. Houston will be turning back to Davis Mills, who is running out of time to salvage his job.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

The Lions are shockingly favored in this game despite being five games behind in the division. That's some serious respect after winning four of their last five games. Minnesota will wrap up the NFC North if the Vikings win, however. Also keep an eye on Vikings tight end, T.J. Hockenson, who will be appearing in his first of many games against his former team.

Philadelphia at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

The Giants are in the playoffs for now. But they're in the midst of a stretch to close the season where six of their seven opponents have winning records, so picking up a divisional win would be huge. Here's a good omen: the home team has won this game in four straight matchups.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. on CBS/live stream on fuboTV

Tyler Huntley will get the start for the second straight matchup in this historic rivalry. Pittsburgh shut him down when the teams met in Week 18 last season, although the backup quarterback played admirably after filling in for Lamar Jackson last week.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. on CBS/live stream on fuboTV

If someone other than the Titans is going to win the AFC South, Jacksonville needs to come out on top today. And that's entirely possible, with Tennessee on a two-game skid. Three games separate these teams in the standings, but they'll play again in Week 18, so it's closer than one might initially think.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m. on CBS/live stream on fuboTV

What could have been in this game, if the Broncos played up to expectations. Instead, the Chiefs are nearly double-digit favorites on the road. With Denver on a four-game skid, Nathaniel Hackett may soon be coaching for his job — if he's not already.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant, will get his first start after Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury last week. How fitting that he will be facing off against the most famous late-round QB. These division leaders are separated by two games, so playoff seeding is certainly on the line.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. on FOX/live stream on fuboTV

The Seahawks moved back into the playoff picture last week and have a winnable home game here. But don't sleep on these Panthers, winners of two of three, They've given up just 38 total points over the last three weeks.

Miami at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (SNF) on NBC/live stream on fuboTV

The Tua-Herbert comparisons are too easy to pass up, and this game has great playoff implications to boot. Los Angeles would fall below .500 with a loss, while Miami is within a game of the No. 1 and No. 7 seeds in the AFC.

