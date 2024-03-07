Skip to main content

NFL Head Coach Immediately Shuts Down Possible Russell Wilson Signing

Following his release from the Denver Broncos earlier this week, Russell Wilson is now on the hunt for his next NFL franchise.

So far, there doesn't seem to be very much interest in the veteran quarterback. And during a recent interview with Up & Adams, new Panthers head coach Dave Canales added Carolina to the list of teams out on Wilson.

“This is not the situation for Russ,” Canales said. “What I will say about him is taking that chance and that opportunity to go to Denver, I really admire him for that. I really admire the courage it took to say ‘I’m gonna branch out from what I’m comfortable with.’ Certainly guys like me who was with him for all 10 years and the level of comfort that comes — I know exactly what he wants, he needs, what he’s gonna ask for, I can anticipate those things. He really gambled on himself to go and try to do something a different way to see what that can become. What it’s become, hey, the film’s out there but I really credit him for that.”

Canales was an assistant for the Seattle Seahawks throughout Wilson's entire career there. He served as quarterbacks coach in 2018-19, 2022 and passing game coordinator from 2020-21.

Canales is considered somewhat of a quarterback guru for his work with Geno Smith in 2022 and Baker Mayfield in 2023. Now, he'll look to put forward some similar success with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

With Carolina clearly not in the cards for Wilson, he'll have to keep looking elsewhere for his next team.

