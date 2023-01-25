NFL Insider Believes 1 Head Coaching Hire Could Be Made Today

After letting a few off of the ride in 2022, the NFL coaching carousel may open up on Wednesday.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk wrote that some believe the Denver Broncos could fill their head coaching vacancy as soon as Wednesday.

The team already interviewed former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton for the role, and the two sides are reportedly planning a second meeting together. Colin Cowherd said on "The Herd" on Tuesday that the Broncos already decided they want to hire Payton.

"I've been told the Broncos have made a decision. They want Sean Payton. Russell Wilson has told the Broncos owners he wants Sean Payton," Cowherd said.

Aside from Payton, the Broncos are also considering San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who can’t be hired by anyone until the 49ers' season ends. Former Stanford coach David Shaw and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are in the running, as well.

Shaw has ties to Broncos limited partner Condoleezza Rice, who helped Shaw with recruiting during his 12-year tenure as the head coach at Stanford. Rice has reportedly been involved in the team's coaching search.

Still, Payton is the crown jewel of candidates in this cycle. Payton has received interest from the Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans to become their next leading man.

He may just be named to the Broncos within hours.