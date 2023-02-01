NFL Insider Uses 1 Word To Explain Tom Brady's Retirement Decision

The news of Tom Brady's retirement has taken the football world by storm today.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer announced his decision in a straightforward manner. Addressing his fans and supporters directly in a social media video, Brady simply announced he was retiring for good this time.

Fans and analysts have reacted to Brady's decision, as well as the manner in which he announced retirement.

One insider- Jeff Darlington of ESPN- said mental fatigue played its role in Brady's decision to bow out.

"Here's how I'd best describe my understanding of Tom Brady's mentality as he retires: Exhausted," Darlington tweeted.

"Ready to recharge and rebuild. As I wrote in my recent essay about Brady, 'There's more to remaining ageless than the velocity of a pass.' He left it all on the field. All of it."

Strong words. Brady, indeed, left all of it on the field in a career spanning 23 years. Astonishingly, his teams finished below .500 in just one of the seasons in which Brady started (2022).

Readers co-signed Darlington's sentiments and added thoughts of their own.

"It was clear he still had the arm but he seemed like he didn't want to take hits at all (don't blame the guy, he is 45) that plus there is no great team for him to join made this decision an easy one. He’s still a top 10 QB but, this is probably the right time to walk away."