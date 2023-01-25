NFL Issues Decision On Arrested San Francisco 49ers Player

Football fans learned yesterday that Charles Omenihu of the San Francisco 49ers had been arrested on domestic violence charges.

According to the San Jose Police Department, Omenihu is alleged to have shoved his partner to the ground during an argument. The 49ers issued a statement saying they would look into the matter, and today the NFL acknowledged Omenihu's arrest in a statement of its own.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network transcribed the statement below.

"The matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy," the NFL wrote. "There is no change to his status."

As the statement asserts, Omenihu isn't prohibited from playing in Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unless the league reverses course before Sunday, Omenihu's participation will be up to the discretion of the 49ers.

For those interested in reading the league's personal conduct policy, CBS News has provided a copy here.

Omenihu would have been subject to discipline if he was "determined to be guilty of a criminal charge," which hasn't happened to this point.

According to its conduct policy, the league could have placed Omenihu on paid leave. The league's document says "An individual may be put on paid leave... If the NFL investigation finds sufficient credible evidence that it appears a violation of the policy has occurred."

It's possible that the league's - and the 49ers' - investigation hasn't yet found evidence to implicate Omenihu of wrongdoing.

The NFL's handling of Omenihu appears to be a fluid situation, and his status is worth monitoring ahead of Sunday.