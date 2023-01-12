NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Super Wild Card Weekend

The start of the NFL playoffs means fewer games to pick against the spread, but that doesn't make this exercise any easier. And while these are the teams that won enough games (or their division) to earn a spot in the postseason, that doesn't mean there aren't some projected mismatches for "Super Wild Card Weekend" either.

Related: Expert Picks for Every NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Game

Right now, both San Francisco (vs. Seattle, Sat.) and Buffalo (vs. Miami, Sun.) will potentially be double-digit favorites in their respective matchups. The former is largely due to the fact that the 49ers have rattled off 10 straight wins while the latter is because the Dolphins stumbled (lost five of their last six) late and won't be getting Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback. As for the four other matchups, outside of Cincinnati (touchdown favorite vs. Baltimore on Sunday), the remaining spreads will probably land in the field goal-or-less territory with a couple of road teams favored. Then again, once the playoffs start anything can happen.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see "Super Wild Card Weekend" playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL "Super Wild Card Weekend" Picks Against the Spread

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib NFC: Seattle at San Francisco (Sat.) SF -9.5 Seahawks 49ers 49ers Seahawks AFC: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville (Sat.) LAC -1.5 Jaguars Chargers Chargers Chargers AFC: Miami at Buffalo (Sun.) BUF -9 Bills Bills Bills Bills NFC: New York Giants at Minnesota (Sun.) MIN -3 Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings AFC: Baltimore at Cincinnati (Sun.) CIN -7 Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals NFC: Dallas at Tampa Bay (Mon.) DAL -2.5 Cowboys Cowboys Buccaneers Cowboys Week 18 9-7 11-5 11-5 8-8 Regular Season* 121-144 128-137 131-134 126-139

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24), and Week 15's Titans-Chargers (Chargers -3, 17-14) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads. The Week 17 Bills-Bengals game that was initially postponed before being ruled no-contest by the NFL also isn't included.