Skip to main content

NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 1

Road favorites dominate the season-opening slate as the NFL gets back to its on-field business.
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos are one of the many road teams favored in Week 1 of the NFL season.

The NFL is back and it comes out swinging with several must-see Week 1 matchups lined up to kick the 2022 season off. Besides the marquee quarterback pairings and other aspects of this week's slate, let's not forget about the Vegas factor.

Related: Expert Picks for Every NFL Game in Week 1

And for Week 1 that means a lot of small point spreads. As of Thursday morning, no team was favored by more than a touchdown. Perhaps that's because there are so many road favorites on the board, including in all three of the prime-time games. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 1 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 1 Picks Against the Spread

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Buffalo at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)

BUF -2.5

Bills

Bills

Bills

Rams

New Orleans at Atlanta

NO -5.5

Saints

Saints

Falcons

Falcons

Cleveland at Carolina

CAR -2.5

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

San Francisco at Chicago

SF -7

49ers

49ers

49ers

49ers

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

CIN -6.5

Steelers

Steelers

Bengals

Steelers

Philadelphia at Detroit

PHI -4

Eagles

Lions

Eagles

Eagles

Indianapolis at Houston

IND -8

Colts

Texans

Colts

Colts

New England at Miami

MIA -3

Dolphins

Patriots

Dolphins

Patriots

Baltimore at New York Jets

BAL -7

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Jacksonville at Washington

WAS -3

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Commanders

Kansas City at Arizona

KC -4.5

Chiefs

Cardinals

Cardinals

Cardinals

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers

LAC -3

Chargers

Raiders

Chargers

Chargers

Green Bay at Minnesota

GB -1.5

Packers

Packers

Packers

Packers

New York Giants at Tennessee

TEN -5.5

Giants

Titans

Titans

Titans

Tampa Bay at Dallas (SNF)

TB -1.5

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Cowboys

Denver at Seattle (MNF)

DEN -6

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Seahawks

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin Badgers Football
College Football

Washington State vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Badgers Welcome the Cougars to Camp Randall Stadium

By Kevin McGuire
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers Football
College Football

Tennessee vs. Pitt Prediction: Volunteers Head to the Steel City for Top 25 Showdown with Panthers

By Jon Kinne
Queen Elizabeth II
College Football

Old College Football Story About Queen Elizabeth Is Going Viral This Thursday

By Alek Arend
Los Angeles Rams helmet.
NFL

Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Will 'Likely' Miss Multiple Games This Season

By Alek Arend
Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns Football
College Football

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Has A Message For Longhorns Fans Ahead Of Saturday's Alabama Game

By Alek Arend
Dabo Swinney
College Football

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Reach Major Decision On His Future With The Program

By Alek Arend
Urban Meyer
College Football

Urban Meyer Has Honest Admission On Jim Harbaugh's Quarterback Situation

By Alek Arend
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI
NFL

Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Reportedly Underwent Offseason Procedure

By Alek Arend