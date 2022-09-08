NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 1
The NFL is back and it comes out swinging with several must-see Week 1 matchups lined up to kick the 2022 season off. Besides the marquee quarterback pairings and other aspects of this week's slate, let's not forget about the Vegas factor.
And for Week 1 that means a lot of small point spreads. As of Thursday morning, no team was favored by more than a touchdown. Perhaps that's because there are so many road favorites on the board, including in all three of the prime-time games.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 1 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 1 Picks Against the Spread
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Buffalo at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)
BUF -2.5
Bills
Bills
Bills
Rams
New Orleans at Atlanta
NO -5.5
Saints
Saints
Falcons
Falcons
Cleveland at Carolina
CAR -2.5
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
San Francisco at Chicago
SF -7
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
CIN -6.5
Steelers
Steelers
Bengals
Steelers
Philadelphia at Detroit
PHI -4
Eagles
Lions
Eagles
Eagles
Indianapolis at Houston
IND -8
Colts
Texans
Colts
Colts
New England at Miami
MIA -3
Dolphins
Patriots
Dolphins
Patriots
Baltimore at New York Jets
BAL -7
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Jacksonville at Washington
WAS -3
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Commanders
Kansas City at Arizona
KC -4.5
Chiefs
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers
LAC -3
Chargers
Raiders
Chargers
Chargers
Green Bay at Minnesota
GB -1.5
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
New York Giants at Tennessee
TEN -5.5
Giants
Titans
Titans
Titans
Tampa Bay at Dallas (SNF)
TB -1.5
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Cowboys
Denver at Seattle (MNF)
DEN -6
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Seahawks