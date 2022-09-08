NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 1

Road favorites dominate the season-opening slate as the NFL gets back to its on-field business.

Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos are one of the many road teams favored in Week 1 of the NFL season. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is back and it comes out swinging with several must-see Week 1 matchups lined up to kick the 2022 season off. Besides the marquee quarterback pairings and other aspects of this week's slate, let's not forget about the Vegas factor.

And for Week 1 that means a lot of small point spreads. As of Thursday morning, no team was favored by more than a touchdown. Perhaps that's because there are so many road favorites on the board, including in all three of the prime-time games.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 1 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 1 Picks Against the Spread