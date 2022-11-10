NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 10
If there's one piece advice of to dispense when it comes to betting against the spread in the NFL this season it would be this: beware of big numbers. Last week alone three teams were favored by double digits and not only did none of them cover, one (Buffalo) lost outright and another (Kansas City) needed overtime to win their game. Parity is a real thing in the NFL apparently.
Related: Expert Picks for Every Week 10 NFL Game
So what does that mean looking ahead to Week 10? Right now, only one team is a double-digit favorite and that's undefeated Philadelphia at home against Washington on "Monday Night Football." The Eagles are playing really well and will be at home, but then again we've seen this script before, right? Kansas City is close to being a 10-point favorite against Jacksonville but the rest of the slate will probably fall in the touchdown-or-less range. So at least there won't be as many opportunities for oversized misses this week, right?
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 10 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 10 Picks Against the Spread
Teams on bye: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets
|Atlanta at Carolina (TNF)
|ATL -3
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Panthers
Seattle vs. Tampa Bay (Munich)
TB -2.5
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Seahawks
Minnesota at Buffalo
BUF -4.5
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Detroit at Chicago
CHI -3
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Jacksonville at Kansas City
KC -9.5
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Cleveland at Miami
MIA -3.5
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Houston at New York Giants
NYG -5
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
New Orleans at Pittsburgh
NO -2.5
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Denver at Tennessee
TEN -3
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Indianapolis at Las Vegas
LV -6
Colts
Colts
Raiders
Colts
Dallas at Green Bay
DAL -5
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Arizona at Los Angeles Rams
LAR -3
Rams
Rams
Rams
Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (SNF)
SF -7
49ers
49ers
49ers
Chargers
Washington at Philadelphia (MNF)
PHI -11
Commanders
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Week 9
5-6
7-4
7-4
9-2
Season Total*
54-67
53-68
53-68
54-67
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), and Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.