Skip to main content
Week 10 NFL Betting Preview
Week 10 NFL Betting Preview

NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 10

A.J Brown and the undefeated Eagles will try and reverse the trend of double-digit favorites not covering when they take on the Commanders on Monday night.

If there's one piece advice of to dispense when it comes to betting against the spread in the NFL this season it would be this: beware of big numbers. Last week alone three teams were favored by double digits and not only did none of them cover, one (Buffalo) lost outright and another (Kansas City) needed overtime to win their game. Parity is a real thing in the NFL apparently.

Related: Expert Picks for Every Week 10 NFL Game

So what does that mean looking ahead to Week 10? Right now, only one team is a double-digit favorite and that's undefeated Philadelphia at home against Washington on "Monday Night Football." The Eagles are playing really well and will be at home, but then again we've seen this script before, right? Kansas City is close to being a 10-point favorite against Jacksonville but the rest of the slate will probably fall in the touchdown-or-less range. So at least there won't be as many opportunities for oversized misses this week, right?

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 10 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 10 Picks Against the Spread

Teams on bye: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Atlanta at Carolina (TNF)ATL -3FalconsFalconsFalconsPanthers

Seattle vs. Tampa Bay (Munich)

TB -2.5

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Seahawks

Minnesota at Buffalo

BUF -4.5

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Detroit at Chicago

CHI -3

Bears

Bears

Bears

Bears

Jacksonville at Kansas City

KC -9.5

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Cleveland at Miami

MIA -3.5

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Houston at New York Giants

NYG -5

Giants

Giants

Giants

Giants

New Orleans at Pittsburgh

NO -2.5

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Denver at Tennessee

TEN -3

Titans

Titans

Titans

Titans

Indianapolis at Las Vegas

LV -6

Colts

Colts

Raiders

Colts

Dallas at Green Bay

DAL -5

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams

LAR -3

Rams

Rams

Rams

Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (SNF)

SF -7

49ers

49ers

49ers

Chargers

Washington at Philadelphia (MNF)

PHI -11

Commanders

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Week 9

5-6

7-4

7-4

9-2

Season Total*

54-67

53-68

53-68

54-67

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), and Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.