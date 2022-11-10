NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 10

A.J Brown and the undefeated Eagles will try and reverse the trend of double-digit favorites not covering when they take on the Commanders on Monday night.

If there's one piece advice of to dispense when it comes to betting against the spread in the NFL this season it would be this: beware of big numbers. Last week alone three teams were favored by double digits and not only did none of them cover, one (Buffalo) lost outright and another (Kansas City) needed overtime to win their game. Parity is a real thing in the NFL apparently.

So what does that mean looking ahead to Week 10? Right now, only one team is a double-digit favorite and that's undefeated Philadelphia at home against Washington on "Monday Night Football." The Eagles are playing really well and will be at home, but then again we've seen this script before, right? Kansas City is close to being a 10-point favorite against Jacksonville but the rest of the slate will probably fall in the touchdown-or-less range. So at least there won't be as many opportunities for oversized misses this week, right?

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 10 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 10 Picks Against the Spread

Teams on bye: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Atlanta at Carolina (TNF) ATL -3 Falcons Falcons Falcons Panthers Seattle vs. Tampa Bay (Munich) TB -2.5 Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Seahawks Minnesota at Buffalo BUF -4.5 Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Detroit at Chicago CHI -3 Bears Bears Bears Bears Jacksonville at Kansas City KC -9.5 Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Cleveland at Miami MIA -3.5 Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Houston at New York Giants NYG -5 Giants Giants Giants Giants New Orleans at Pittsburgh NO -2.5 Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Denver at Tennessee TEN -3 Titans Titans Titans Titans Indianapolis at Las Vegas LV -6 Colts Colts Raiders Colts Dallas at Green Bay DAL -5 Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Arizona at Los Angeles Rams LAR -3 Rams Rams Rams Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (SNF) SF -7 49ers 49ers 49ers Chargers Washington at Philadelphia (MNF) PHI -11 Commanders Eagles Eagles Eagles Week 9 5-6 7-4 7-4 9-2 Season Total* 54-67 53-68 53-68 54-67

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), and Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.