Week 11 NFL Betting Preview
NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 11

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been handed the dreaded double-digit spread this week at home against the Panthers.

Remember what was said last about big spreads this year in the NFL? Well, the previously-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles found out on Monday night, falling at home to Washington despite being an 11-point favorite. That was one of five road upsets during Week 10 as well.

So should any team be on "big spread alert" for Week 11? Right now, Baltimore (vs. Carolina) appears to be the only team that will be in that range although there's always movement when it comes to point spreads. That doesn't mean the Ravens will lose to the lowly Panthers, who are going back to Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but winning and covering are two different things, as many have painfully learned this season.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 11 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 11 Picks Against the Spread

Teams on bye: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Tennessee at Green Bay (TNF)

GB -3

Titans

Titans

Titans

Titans

Chicago at Atlanta

ATL -3

Falcons

Bears

Bears

Bears

Carolina at Baltimore

BAL -12

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

Cleveland at Buffalo

BUF -8.5

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

Washington at Houston

WAS -3

Commanders

Commanders

Commanders

Commanders

Philadelphia at Indianapolis

PHI -6.5

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Colts

New York Jets at New England

NE -3

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Jets

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans

NO -4

Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Detroit at New York Giants

NYG -3

Giants

Giants

Giants

Giants

Las Vegas at Denver

DEN -2.5

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Raiders

Dallas at Minnesota

DAL -1

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Cowboys

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

CIN -4.5

Bengals

Steelers

Bengals

Bengals

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)

KC -6.5

Chiefs

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

San Francisco vs. Arizona (Mexico City, MNF)

SF -8

49ers

49ers

49ers

Cardinals

Week 10

9-5

7-7

8-6

10-4

Season Total*

68-78

67-79

68-78

73-73

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), and Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.