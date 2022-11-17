NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 11

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been handed the dreaded double-digit spread this week at home against the Panthers.

Remember what was said last about big spreads this year in the NFL? Well, the previously-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles found out on Monday night, falling at home to Washington despite being an 11-point favorite. That was one of five road upsets during Week 10 as well.

So should any team be on "big spread alert" for Week 11? Right now, Baltimore (vs. Carolina) appears to be the only team that will be in that range although there's always movement when it comes to point spreads. That doesn't mean the Ravens will lose to the lowly Panthers, who are going back to Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but winning and covering are two different things, as many have painfully learned this season.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 11 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 11 Picks Against the Spread

Teams on bye: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Tennessee at Green Bay (TNF) GB -3 Titans Titans Titans Titans Chicago at Atlanta ATL -3 Falcons Bears Bears Bears Carolina at Baltimore BAL -12 Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Cleveland at Buffalo BUF -8.5 Bills Bills Bills Bills Washington at Houston WAS -3 Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Philadelphia at Indianapolis PHI -6.5 Eagles Eagles Eagles Colts New York Jets at New England NE -3 Patriots Patriots Patriots Jets Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans NO -4 Rams Rams Rams Rams Detroit at New York Giants NYG -3 Giants Giants Giants Giants Las Vegas at Denver DEN -2.5 Broncos Broncos Broncos Raiders Dallas at Minnesota DAL -1 Vikings Vikings Vikings Cowboys Cincinnati at Pittsburgh CIN -4.5 Bengals Steelers Bengals Bengals Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF) KC -6.5 Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chargers San Francisco vs. Arizona (Mexico City, MNF) SF -8 49ers 49ers 49ers Cardinals Week 10 9-5 7-7 8-6 10-4 Season Total* 68-78 67-79 68-78 73-73

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), and Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.