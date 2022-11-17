NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 11
Remember what was said last about big spreads this year in the NFL? Well, the previously-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles found out on Monday night, falling at home to Washington despite being an 11-point favorite. That was one of five road upsets during Week 10 as well.
Related: Expert Picks for Every Week 11 NFL Game
So should any team be on "big spread alert" for Week 11? Right now, Baltimore (vs. Carolina) appears to be the only team that will be in that range although there's always movement when it comes to point spreads. That doesn't mean the Ravens will lose to the lowly Panthers, who are going back to Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but winning and covering are two different things, as many have painfully learned this season.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 11 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 11 Picks Against the Spread
Teams on bye: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Tennessee at Green Bay (TNF)
GB -3
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Chicago at Atlanta
ATL -3
Falcons
Bears
Bears
Bears
Carolina at Baltimore
BAL -12
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Cleveland at Buffalo
BUF -8.5
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Washington at Houston
WAS -3
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Philadelphia at Indianapolis
PHI -6.5
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Colts
New York Jets at New England
NE -3
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Jets
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans
NO -4
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Detroit at New York Giants
NYG -3
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Las Vegas at Denver
DEN -2.5
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Raiders
Dallas at Minnesota
DAL -1
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Cowboys
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
CIN -4.5
Bengals
Steelers
Bengals
Bengals
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)
KC -6.5
Chiefs
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
San Francisco vs. Arizona (Mexico City, MNF)
SF -8
49ers
49ers
49ers
Cardinals
Week 10
9-5
7-7
8-6
10-4
Season Total*
68-78
67-79
68-78
73-73
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), and Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.