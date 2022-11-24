NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 12

It's only appropriate that this week features several plentiful spreads for interested parties to ponder.

It's Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season and it's also Thanksgiving week, which means there are three games on Thursday to add to fans' holiday feasting. And two of the Turkey Day games will feature decent-sized spreads, but that may or may not be a good thing when it comes to this exercise.

However, the biggest spreads of the week will come on Sunday. Both Miami (vs. Houston) and Kansas City (vs. Los Angeles Rams) are poised to be two-touchdown favorites at home. Quarterback changes for the two visiting teams (Kyle Allen replacing Davis Mills for the Texans; John Wolford set to make another start for Matthew Stafford for the Rams) are definitely factors, but is that enough for bettors to take the plunge? Just be sure to not make these decisions right after you eat your turkey and trimmings. That tryptophan is no joke.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 12 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Buffalo at Detroit (Thanksgiving) BUF -9.5 Bills Lions Lions Lions New York Giants at Dallas (Thanksgiving) DAL -10 Giants Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys New England at Minnesota (Thanksgiving) MIN -2.5 Vikings Vikings Vikings Patriots Denver at Carolina DEN -2.5 Broncos Broncos Broncos Panthers Tampa Bay at Cleveland TB -3.5 Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Baltimore at Jacksonville BAL -4 Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Houston at Miami MIA -13.5 Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Chicago at New York Jets NYJ -6 Jets Bears Bears Bears Cincinnati at Tennessee CIN -2 Titans Titans Titans Titans Atlanta at Washington WAS -4.5 Commanders Commanders Commanders Falcons Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona LAC -3 Chargers Chargers Chargers Cardinals Las Vegas at Seattle SEA -3.5 Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City KC -14.5 Rams Rams Rams Rams New Orleans at San Francisco SF -9.5 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Green Bay at Philadelphia (SNF) PHI -6.5 Packers Eagles Packers Eagles Pittsburgh at Indianapolis (MNF) IND -2.5 Steelers Steelers Steelers Colts Week 11 6-7 5-8 7-6 8-5 Season Total* 74-85 72-87 75-84 81-78

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.