Week 12 NFL Betting Preview
NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 12

It's only appropriate that this week features several plentiful spreads for interested parties to ponder.

It's Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season and it's also Thanksgiving week, which means there are three games on Thursday to add to fans' holiday feasting. And two of the Turkey Day games will feature decent-sized spreads, but that may or may not be a good thing when it comes to this exercise.

However, the biggest spreads of the week will come on Sunday. Both Miami (vs. Houston) and Kansas City (vs. Los Angeles Rams) are poised to be two-touchdown favorites at home. Quarterback changes for the two visiting teams (Kyle Allen replacing Davis Mills for the Texans; John Wolford set to make another start for Matthew Stafford for the Rams) are definitely factors, but is that enough for bettors to take the plunge? Just be sure to not make these decisions right after you eat your turkey and trimmings. That tryptophan is no joke.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 12 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Buffalo at Detroit (Thanksgiving)

BUF -9.5

Bills

Lions

Lions

Lions

New York Giants at Dallas (Thanksgiving)

DAL -10

Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

New England at Minnesota (Thanksgiving)

MIN -2.5

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Patriots

Denver at Carolina

DEN -2.5

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Panthers

Tampa Bay at Cleveland

TB -3.5

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Baltimore at Jacksonville

BAL -4

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Houston at Miami

MIA -13.5

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Chicago at New York Jets

NYJ -6

Jets

Bears

Bears

Bears

Cincinnati at Tennessee

CIN -2

Titans

Titans

Titans

Titans

Atlanta at Washington

WAS -4.5

Commanders

Commanders

Commanders

Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona

LAC -3

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Cardinals

Las Vegas at Seattle

SEA -3.5

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City

KC -14.5

Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

New Orleans at San Francisco

SF -9.5

49ers

49ers

49ers

49ers

Green Bay at Philadelphia (SNF)

PHI -6.5

Packers

Eagles

Packers

Eagles

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis (MNF)

IND -2.5

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Colts

Week 11

6-7

5-8

7-6

8-5

Season Total*

74-85

72-87

75-84

81-78

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.