NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 12
It's Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season and it's also Thanksgiving week, which means there are three games on Thursday to add to fans' holiday feasting. And two of the Turkey Day games will feature decent-sized spreads, but that may or may not be a good thing when it comes to this exercise.
However, the biggest spreads of the week will come on Sunday. Both Miami (vs. Houston) and Kansas City (vs. Los Angeles Rams) are poised to be two-touchdown favorites at home. Quarterback changes for the two visiting teams (Kyle Allen replacing Davis Mills for the Texans; John Wolford set to make another start for Matthew Stafford for the Rams) are definitely factors, but is that enough for bettors to take the plunge? Just be sure to not make these decisions right after you eat your turkey and trimmings. That tryptophan is no joke.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 12 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Buffalo at Detroit (Thanksgiving)
BUF -9.5
Bills
Lions
Lions
Lions
New York Giants at Dallas (Thanksgiving)
DAL -10
Giants
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
New England at Minnesota (Thanksgiving)
MIN -2.5
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Patriots
Denver at Carolina
DEN -2.5
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Panthers
Tampa Bay at Cleveland
TB -3.5
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Baltimore at Jacksonville
BAL -4
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Houston at Miami
MIA -13.5
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Chicago at New York Jets
NYJ -6
Jets
Bears
Bears
Bears
Cincinnati at Tennessee
CIN -2
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Atlanta at Washington
WAS -4.5
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona
LAC -3
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Cardinals
Las Vegas at Seattle
SEA -3.5
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City
KC -14.5
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
New Orleans at San Francisco
SF -9.5
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
Green Bay at Philadelphia (SNF)
PHI -6.5
Packers
Eagles
Packers
Eagles
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis (MNF)
IND -2.5
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Colts
Week 11
6-7
5-8
7-6
8-5
Season Total*
74-85
72-87
75-84
81-78
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.