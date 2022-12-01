NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 13
Although there were three games on Thanksgiving last week, NFL bettors were probably more thankful for what happened on Sunday when a quarter of home teams favored by more than a touchdown all won AND covered.
Related: Expert Picks for Every Week 13 NFL Game
There won't be a repeat in Week 13, however, as only there will probably be only two home favorites of more than a touchdown come kickoff time. There will be a couple of heavy (touchdown or more) road favorites as well, including Cleveland at Houston, which will feature Deshaun Watson's Browns' debut against his former team. Yes, Cleveland is just 4-7 but the Texans have the league's worst record (1-9-1) and has lost six in a row. But will Watson's rust prevent the Browns from covering on the road?
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 13 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Buffalo at New England (TNF)
BUF -3.5
Bills
Bills
Patriots
Patriots
Pittsburgh at Atlanta
PIT -1
Falcons
Steelers
Steelers
Falcons
Denver at Baltimore
BAL -9
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Green Bay at Chicago
GB -4.5
Packers
Packers
Packers
Bears
Jacksonville at Detroit
JAC -1
Lions
Jaguars
Jaguars
Lions
Cleveland at Houston
CLE -7
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
New York Jets at Minnesota
MIN -3
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Washington at New York Giants
WAS -2.5
Giants
Giants
Commanders
Giants
Tennessee at Philadelphia
PHI -5.5
Titans
Titans
Eagles
Titans
Seattle at Los Angeles Rams
SEA -7.5
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Rams
Miami at San Francisco 49ers
SF -4
Dolphins
49ers
49ers
Dolphins
Kansas City at Cincinnati
KC -2
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas
LAC -1.5
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Raiders
Indianapolis at Dallas (SNF)
DAL -11
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Colts
New Orleans at Tampa Bay (MNF)
TB -3.5
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Week 12
7-9
10-6
8-8
7-9
Season Total*
81-94
82-93
83-92
88-87
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.