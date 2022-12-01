NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 13

Cleveland is a touchdown favorite on the road against Houston as quarterback Deshaun Watson will finally make his Browns debut.

Although there were three games on Thanksgiving last week, NFL bettors were probably more thankful for what happened on Sunday when a quarter of home teams favored by more than a touchdown all won AND covered.

There won't be a repeat in Week 13, however, as only there will probably be only two home favorites of more than a touchdown come kickoff time. There will be a couple of heavy (touchdown or more) road favorites as well, including Cleveland at Houston, which will feature Deshaun Watson's Browns' debut against his former team. Yes, Cleveland is just 4-7 but the Texans have the league's worst record (1-9-1) and has lost six in a row. But will Watson's rust prevent the Browns from covering on the road?

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 13 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Buffalo at New England (TNF) BUF -3.5 Bills Bills Patriots Patriots Pittsburgh at Atlanta PIT -1 Falcons Steelers Steelers Falcons Denver at Baltimore BAL -9 Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Green Bay at Chicago GB -4.5 Packers Packers Packers Bears Jacksonville at Detroit JAC -1 Lions Jaguars Jaguars Lions Cleveland at Houston CLE -7 Browns Browns Browns Browns New York Jets at Minnesota MIN -3 Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Washington at New York Giants WAS -2.5 Giants Giants Commanders Giants Tennessee at Philadelphia PHI -5.5 Titans Titans Eagles Titans Seattle at Los Angeles Rams SEA -7.5 Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Rams Miami at San Francisco 49ers SF -4 Dolphins 49ers 49ers Dolphins Kansas City at Cincinnati KC -2 Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas LAC -1.5 Chargers Chargers Chargers Raiders Indianapolis at Dallas (SNF) DAL -11 Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Colts New Orleans at Tampa Bay (MNF) TB -3.5 Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Week 12 7-9 10-6 8-8 7-9 Season Total* 81-94 82-93 83-92 88-87

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.