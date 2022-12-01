Skip to main content
Week 13 NFL Betting Preview
NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 13

Cleveland is a touchdown favorite on the road against Houston as quarterback Deshaun Watson will finally make his Browns debut.

Although there were three games on Thanksgiving last week, NFL bettors were probably more thankful for what happened on Sunday when a quarter of home teams favored by more than a touchdown all won AND covered.

There won't be a repeat in Week 13, however, as only there will probably be only two home favorites of more than a touchdown come kickoff time. There will be a couple of heavy (touchdown or more) road favorites as well, including Cleveland at Houston, which will feature Deshaun Watson's Browns' debut against his former team.  Yes, Cleveland is just 4-7 but the Texans have the league's worst record (1-9-1) and has lost six in a row. But will Watson's rust prevent the Browns from covering on the road?

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 13 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 13 Picks Against the Spread

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Buffalo at New England (TNF)

BUF -3.5

Bills

Bills

Patriots

Patriots

Pittsburgh at Atlanta

PIT -1

Falcons

Steelers

Steelers

Falcons

Denver at Baltimore

BAL -9

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Green Bay at Chicago

GB -4.5

Packers

Packers

Packers

Bears

Jacksonville at Detroit

JAC -1

Lions

Jaguars

Jaguars

Lions

Cleveland at Houston

CLE -7

Browns

Browns

Browns

Browns

New York Jets at Minnesota

MIN -3

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Washington at New York Giants

WAS -2.5

Giants

Giants

Commanders

Giants

Tennessee at Philadelphia

PHI -5.5

Titans

Titans

Eagles

Titans

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams

SEA -7.5

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Rams

Miami at San Francisco 49ers

SF -4

Dolphins

49ers

49ers

Dolphins

Kansas City at Cincinnati

KC -2

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas

LAC -1.5

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Raiders

Indianapolis at Dallas (SNF)

DAL -11

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Colts

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (MNF)

TB -3.5

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Week 12

7-9

10-6

8-8

7-9

Season Total*

81-94

82-93

83-92

88-87

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.