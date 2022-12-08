Skip to main content
Week 14 NFL Betting Preview
Week 14 NFL Betting Preview

NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 14

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be favored by more than two touchdowns at home against the Texans.

Is the tide starting to turn when it comes to big spreads in the NFL? Last week, three teams were more than a touchdown favorite and two of them covered. Then again, Seattle was close (-6.5 at kickoff) and the Seahawks didn't. So maybe it's betting business as usual.

Related: Expert Picks for Every Week 14 NFL Game

As for Week 14, Dallas is going to be a massive favorite at home against Houston, and deservedly so, but it's going to be in the neighborhood of 17 points, which is a lot. Buffalo (vs. New York Jets) and Kansas City (at Denver) are the other potential double-digit favorites, while seven other games have spreads that will likely land around four points or fewer.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 14 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 14 Picks Against the Spread

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)

LV -6

Raiders

Raiders

Raiders

Raiders

New York Jets at Buffalo

BUF -9.5

Jets

Bills

Jets

Bills

Cleveland at Cincinnati

CIN -6

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Houston at Dallas

DAL -16.5

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Minnesota at Detroit

DET -2.5

Lions

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Philadelphia at New York Giants

PHI -7

Giants

Eagles

Eagles

Giants

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

PIT -2.5

Ravens

Steelers

Steelers

Ravens

Jacksonville at Tennessee

TEN -4

Titans

Titans

Titans

Titans

Kansas City at Denver

KC -9.5

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Tampa Bay at San Francisco

SF -3.5

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Carolina at Seattle

SEA -3.5

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Miami at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)

MIA -3

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Chargers

New England at Arizona (MNF)

NE -1.5

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Week 13

7-8

7-8

8-7

7-8

Season Total*

88-102

89-101

91-99

95-95

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.