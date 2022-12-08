NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 14

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be favored by more than two touchdowns at home against the Texans.

Is the tide starting to turn when it comes to big spreads in the NFL? Last week, three teams were more than a touchdown favorite and two of them covered. Then again, Seattle was close (-6.5 at kickoff) and the Seahawks didn't. So maybe it's betting business as usual.

As for Week 14, Dallas is going to be a massive favorite at home against Houston, and deservedly so, but it's going to be in the neighborhood of 17 points, which is a lot. Buffalo (vs. New York Jets) and Kansas City (at Denver) are the other potential double-digit favorites, while seven other games have spreads that will likely land around four points or fewer.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 14 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 14 Picks Against the Spread

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams (TNF) LV -6 Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders New York Jets at Buffalo BUF -9.5 Jets Bills Jets Bills Cleveland at Cincinnati CIN -6 Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Houston at Dallas DAL -16.5 Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Minnesota at Detroit DET -2.5 Lions Vikings Vikings Vikings Philadelphia at New York Giants PHI -7 Giants Eagles Eagles Giants Baltimore at Pittsburgh PIT -2.5 Ravens Steelers Steelers Ravens Jacksonville at Tennessee TEN -4 Titans Titans Titans Titans Kansas City at Denver KC -9.5 Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Tampa Bay at San Francisco SF -3.5 Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Carolina at Seattle SEA -3.5 Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Miami at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF) MIA -3 Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Chargers New England at Arizona (MNF) NE -1.5 Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Week 13 7-8 7-8 8-7 7-8 Season Total* 88-102 89-101 91-99 95-95

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.