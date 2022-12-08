NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 14
Is the tide starting to turn when it comes to big spreads in the NFL? Last week, three teams were more than a touchdown favorite and two of them covered. Then again, Seattle was close (-6.5 at kickoff) and the Seahawks didn't. So maybe it's betting business as usual.
As for Week 14, Dallas is going to be a massive favorite at home against Houston, and deservedly so, but it's going to be in the neighborhood of 17 points, which is a lot. Buffalo (vs. New York Jets) and Kansas City (at Denver) are the other potential double-digit favorites, while seven other games have spreads that will likely land around four points or fewer.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 14 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 14 Picks Against the Spread
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)
LV -6
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
New York Jets at Buffalo
BUF -9.5
Jets
Bills
Jets
Bills
Cleveland at Cincinnati
CIN -6
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Houston at Dallas
DAL -16.5
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Minnesota at Detroit
DET -2.5
Lions
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Philadelphia at New York Giants
PHI -7
Giants
Eagles
Eagles
Giants
Baltimore at Pittsburgh
PIT -2.5
Ravens
Steelers
Steelers
Ravens
Jacksonville at Tennessee
TEN -4
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Kansas City at Denver
KC -9.5
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Tampa Bay at San Francisco
SF -3.5
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Carolina at Seattle
SEA -3.5
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Miami at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF)
MIA -3
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Chargers
New England at Arizona (MNF)
NE -1.5
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Week 13
7-8
7-8
8-7
7-8
Season Total*
88-102
89-101
91-99
95-95
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.