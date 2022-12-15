Skip to main content

NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 15

It's the Chiefs' turn to try and avoid this season's curse of not being able to cover as an overwhelming favorite.

Since it's getting close to Christmas, perhaps it's fitting to say that big point spreads for NFL games have been like the Grinch this season. Last week, Dallas was a 17-point favorite at home against Houston and didn't cover. In fact, the Cowboys needed a touchdown with less than a minute left to avoid losing outright.

So which oversized "gift" should bettors be wary of in Week 15? Kansas City will be the largest favorite on the board against, you guessed it, those same Texans. Philadelphia isn't expected to have much trouble with Chicago on the road either while Buffalo favored by more than a touchdown on Saturday against a Miami team that beat the Bills earlier this season could raise a few eyebrows.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 15 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 15 Picks Against the Spread

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

San Francisco at Seattle (TNF)

SF -3

Seahawks

49ers

49ers

Seahawks

Indianapolis at Minnesota (Sat.)

MIN -4

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Baltimore at Cleveland (Sat.)

CLE -3

Ravens

Ravens

Browns

Ravens

Miami at Buffalo (Sat.)

BUF -7.5

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

Pittsburgh at Carolina

CAR -2.5

Panthers

Steelers

Panthers

Panthers

Philadelphia at Chicago

PHI -9

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Kansas City at Houston

KC -14

Texans

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Dallas at Jacksonville

DAL -4.5

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Atlanta at New Orleans

NO -4

Falcons

Saints

Saints

Saints

Detroit at New York Jets

EVEN

Lions

Jets

Jets

Lions

Arizona at Denver

DEN -3

Cardinals

Cardinals

Cardinals

Cardinals

New England at Las Vegas

NE -1

Patriots

Raiders

Raiders

Patriots

Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers

LAC -3

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Titans

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay

CIN -3.5

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

New York Giants at Washington (SNF)

WAS -4.5

Commanders

Commanders

Commanders

Commanders

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay (MNF)

GB -7

Packers

Packers

Packers

Packers

Week 14

6-7

5-8

5-8

4-9

Season Total*

94-109

94-109

96-107

99-104

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.