NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 15

It's the Chiefs' turn to try and avoid this season's curse of not being able to cover as an overwhelming favorite.

Since it's getting close to Christmas, perhaps it's fitting to say that big point spreads for NFL games have been like the Grinch this season. Last week, Dallas was a 17-point favorite at home against Houston and didn't cover. In fact, the Cowboys needed a touchdown with less than a minute left to avoid losing outright.

So which oversized "gift" should bettors be wary of in Week 15? Kansas City will be the largest favorite on the board against, you guessed it, those same Texans. Philadelphia isn't expected to have much trouble with Chicago on the road either while Buffalo favored by more than a touchdown on Saturday against a Miami team that beat the Bills earlier this season could raise a few eyebrows.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 15 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 15 Picks Against the Spread

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib San Francisco at Seattle (TNF) SF -3 Seahawks 49ers 49ers Seahawks Indianapolis at Minnesota (Sat.) MIN -4 Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Baltimore at Cleveland (Sat.) CLE -3 Ravens Ravens Browns Ravens Miami at Buffalo (Sat.) BUF -7.5 Bills Bills Bills Bills Pittsburgh at Carolina CAR -2.5 Panthers Steelers Panthers Panthers Philadelphia at Chicago PHI -9 Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Kansas City at Houston KC -14 Texans Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Dallas at Jacksonville DAL -4.5 Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Atlanta at New Orleans NO -4 Falcons Saints Saints Saints Detroit at New York Jets EVEN Lions Jets Jets Lions Arizona at Denver DEN -3 Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals New England at Las Vegas NE -1 Patriots Raiders Raiders Patriots Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers LAC -3 Chargers Chargers Chargers Titans Cincinnati at Tampa Bay CIN -3.5 Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals New York Giants at Washington (SNF) WAS -4.5 Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay (MNF) GB -7 Packers Packers Packers Packers Week 14 6-7 5-8 5-8 4-9 Season Total* 94-109 94-109 96-107 99-104

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.