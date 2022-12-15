NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 15
Since it's getting close to Christmas, perhaps it's fitting to say that big point spreads for NFL games have been like the Grinch this season. Last week, Dallas was a 17-point favorite at home against Houston and didn't cover. In fact, the Cowboys needed a touchdown with less than a minute left to avoid losing outright.
So which oversized "gift" should bettors be wary of in Week 15? Kansas City will be the largest favorite on the board against, you guessed it, those same Texans. Philadelphia isn't expected to have much trouble with Chicago on the road either while Buffalo favored by more than a touchdown on Saturday against a Miami team that beat the Bills earlier this season could raise a few eyebrows.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 15 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 15 Picks Against the Spread
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
San Francisco at Seattle (TNF)
SF -3
Seahawks
49ers
49ers
Seahawks
Indianapolis at Minnesota (Sat.)
MIN -4
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Baltimore at Cleveland (Sat.)
CLE -3
Ravens
Ravens
Browns
Ravens
Miami at Buffalo (Sat.)
BUF -7.5
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Pittsburgh at Carolina
CAR -2.5
Panthers
Steelers
Panthers
Panthers
Philadelphia at Chicago
PHI -9
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Kansas City at Houston
KC -14
Texans
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Dallas at Jacksonville
DAL -4.5
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Atlanta at New Orleans
NO -4
Falcons
Saints
Saints
Saints
Detroit at New York Jets
EVEN
Lions
Jets
Jets
Lions
Arizona at Denver
DEN -3
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
New England at Las Vegas
NE -1
Patriots
Raiders
Raiders
Patriots
Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers
LAC -3
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Titans
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay
CIN -3.5
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
New York Giants at Washington (SNF)
WAS -4.5
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay (MNF)
GB -7
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Week 14
6-7
5-8
5-8
4-9
Season Total*
94-109
94-109
96-107
99-104
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), and Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.