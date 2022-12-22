Skip to main content

NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 16

Big point spreads and the Chiefs has not been a profitable combination in recent weeks.

It was a memorable and exciting Week 15 in the NFL for a variety of reasons (close games, fantastic finishes, several big rallies including the largest comeback ever), but one thing held true. Big spreads continued to be the kiss of death for bettors. Of the four teams that were favored by a touchdown or more, only one (Green Bay vs. Los Angeles Rams) covered.

So what does that mean for Week 16? For starters, the schedule is set up a little differently with more games on Saturday since Christmas falls on a Sunday. But from a point spread standpoint, Baltimore (vs. Atlanta), Buffalo (at Chicago), Kansas City (vs. Seattle), San Francisco (vs. Washington), and perhaps even Tampa Bay (at Arizona), need to be on their guard, or rather interested bettors may want to be wary. After all, you don't want a big point spread that's not covered to ruin your Christmas do you?

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 16 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Jacksonville at New York Jets (TNF)

NYJ -2

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Atlanta at Baltimore (Sat.)

BAL -7

Falcons

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Detroit at Carolina (Sat.)

DET -2.5

Lions

Lions

Lions

Panthers

Buffalo at Chicago (Sat.)

BUF -8

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

New Orleans at Cleveland (Sat.)

CLE -2.5

Browns

Browns

Browns

Browns

Seattle at Kansas City (Sat.)

KC -10

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

New York Giants at Minnesota (Sat.)

MIN -4

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Cincinnati at New England (Sat.)

CIN -3

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Houston at Tennessee (Sat.)

TEN -3

Titans

Titans

Texans

Titans

Washington at San Francisco (Sat.)

SF -7

49ers

49ers

49ers

Commanders

Philadelphia at Dallas (Sat.)

DAL -5

Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys

Eagles

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh (Sat.)

PIT -2.5

Raiders

Steelers

Steelers

Raiders

Green Bay at Miami

MIA -4

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Packers

Denver at Los Angeles Rams

DEN -2.5

Rams

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Tampa Bay at Arizona (SNF)

TB -7.5

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis (MNF)

LAC -4.5

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Colts

Week 15

5-10

8-7

7-8

3-12

Season Total*

99-119

102-116

103-115

102-116

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24), and Week 15's Titans-Chargers (Chargers -3, 17-14) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.