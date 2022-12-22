NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 16
It was a memorable and exciting Week 15 in the NFL for a variety of reasons (close games, fantastic finishes, several big rallies including the largest comeback ever), but one thing held true. Big spreads continued to be the kiss of death for bettors. Of the four teams that were favored by a touchdown or more, only one (Green Bay vs. Los Angeles Rams) covered.
So what does that mean for Week 16? For starters, the schedule is set up a little differently with more games on Saturday since Christmas falls on a Sunday. But from a point spread standpoint, Baltimore (vs. Atlanta), Buffalo (at Chicago), Kansas City (vs. Seattle), San Francisco (vs. Washington), and perhaps even Tampa Bay (at Arizona), need to be on their guard, or rather interested bettors may want to be wary. After all, you don't want a big point spread that's not covered to ruin your Christmas do you?
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 16 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Jacksonville at New York Jets (TNF)
NYJ -2
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Atlanta at Baltimore (Sat.)
BAL -7
Falcons
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Detroit at Carolina (Sat.)
DET -2.5
Lions
Lions
Lions
Panthers
Buffalo at Chicago (Sat.)
BUF -8
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
New Orleans at Cleveland (Sat.)
CLE -2.5
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Seattle at Kansas City (Sat.)
KC -10
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
New York Giants at Minnesota (Sat.)
MIN -4
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Cincinnati at New England (Sat.)
CIN -3
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Houston at Tennessee (Sat.)
TEN -3
Titans
Titans
Texans
Titans
Washington at San Francisco (Sat.)
SF -7
49ers
49ers
49ers
Commanders
Philadelphia at Dallas (Sat.)
DAL -5
Eagles
Cowboys
Cowboys
Eagles
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh (Sat.)
PIT -2.5
Raiders
Steelers
Steelers
Raiders
Green Bay at Miami
MIA -4
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Packers
Denver at Los Angeles Rams
DEN -2.5
Rams
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Tampa Bay at Arizona (SNF)
TB -7.5
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis (MNF)
LAC -4.5
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Colts
Week 15
5-10
8-7
7-8
3-12
Season Total*
99-119
102-116
103-115
102-116
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24), and Week 15's Titans-Chargers (Chargers -3, 17-14) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.