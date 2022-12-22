NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 16

It was a memorable and exciting Week 15 in the NFL for a variety of reasons (close games, fantastic finishes, several big rallies including the largest comeback ever), but one thing held true. Big spreads continued to be the kiss of death for bettors. Of the four teams that were favored by a touchdown or more, only one (Green Bay vs. Los Angeles Rams) covered.

So what does that mean for Week 16? For starters, the schedule is set up a little differently with more games on Saturday since Christmas falls on a Sunday. But from a point spread standpoint, Baltimore (vs. Atlanta), Buffalo (at Chicago), Kansas City (vs. Seattle), San Francisco (vs. Washington), and perhaps even Tampa Bay (at Arizona), need to be on their guard, or rather interested bettors may want to be wary. After all, you don't want a big point spread that's not covered to ruin your Christmas do you?

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 16 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Jacksonville at New York Jets (TNF) NYJ -2 Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Atlanta at Baltimore (Sat.) BAL -7 Falcons Ravens Ravens Ravens Detroit at Carolina (Sat.) DET -2.5 Lions Lions Lions Panthers Buffalo at Chicago (Sat.) BUF -8 Bills Bills Bills Bills New Orleans at Cleveland (Sat.) CLE -2.5 Browns Browns Browns Browns Seattle at Kansas City (Sat.) KC -10 Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs New York Giants at Minnesota (Sat.) MIN -4 Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Cincinnati at New England (Sat.) CIN -3 Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Houston at Tennessee (Sat.) TEN -3 Titans Titans Texans Titans Washington at San Francisco (Sat.) SF -7 49ers 49ers 49ers Commanders Philadelphia at Dallas (Sat.) DAL -5 Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Las Vegas at Pittsburgh (Sat.) PIT -2.5 Raiders Steelers Steelers Raiders Green Bay at Miami MIA -4 Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Packers Denver at Los Angeles Rams DEN -2.5 Rams Broncos Broncos Broncos Tampa Bay at Arizona (SNF) TB -7.5 Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis (MNF) LAC -4.5 Chargers Chargers Chargers Colts Week 15 5-10 8-7 7-8 3-12 Season Total* 99-119 102-116 103-115 102-116

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24), and Week 15's Titans-Chargers (Chargers -3, 17-14) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.