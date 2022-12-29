NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 17

After coming up short on numerous occasions, the Chiefs will now try and cover as a double-digit favorite in back-to-back weeks.

While it probably doesn't count as a Christmas miracle, Week 16 did see more teams cover large spreads than has usually been the case this season. Four of the five teams favored by six or more points last week covered, including the two biggest favorites – Kansas City (-10 vs. Seattle) and Buffalo (-8 at Chicago).

For Week 17, there will be two double-digit spreads (Dallas on Thursday night at Tennessee, Kansas City vs. Denver on Sunday) and a couple of others that should end up around six or seven points. There also are several smaller point spreads meaning NFL bettors can get a little taste of everything this week if they so choose to take part.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 17 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 17 Picks Against the Spread

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Dallas at Tennessee (TNF) DAL -11 Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Arizona at Atlanta ATL -3.5 Falcons Falcons Falcons Cardinals Chicago at Detroit DET -6 Lions Lions Lions Lions Jacksonville at Houston JAC -4.5 Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Denver at Kansas City KC -13.5 Chiefs Broncos Broncos Chiefs Miami at New England NE -3 Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Patriots Indianapolis at New York Giants NYG -6 Colts Giants Giants Colts New Orleans at Philadelphia PHI -6.5 Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Carolina at Tampa Bay TB -3 Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers Panthers Cleveland at Washington WAS -2 Commanders Commanders Commanders Browns San Francisco at Las Vegas SF -7 49ers 49ers 49ers Raiders New York Jets at Seattle NYJ -1.5 Jets Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Minnesota at Green Bay GB -3.5 Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers LAC -6.5 Chargers Chargers Rams Chargers Pittsburgh at Baltimore (SNF) BAL -3 Ravens Steelers Steelers Ravens Buffalo at Cincinnati (MNF) BUF -1 Bills Bills Bills Bengals Week 16 7-9 8-8 10-6 7-9 Season Total* 106-128 110-124 113-121 109-125

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24), and Week 15's Titans-Chargers (Chargers -3, 17-14) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.