NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 17
While it probably doesn't count as a Christmas miracle, Week 16 did see more teams cover large spreads than has usually been the case this season. Four of the five teams favored by six or more points last week covered, including the two biggest favorites – Kansas City (-10 vs. Seattle) and Buffalo (-8 at Chicago).
For Week 17, there will be two double-digit spreads (Dallas on Thursday night at Tennessee, Kansas City vs. Denver on Sunday) and a couple of others that should end up around six or seven points. There also are several smaller point spreads meaning NFL bettors can get a little taste of everything this week if they so choose to take part.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 17 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 17 Picks Against the Spread
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Dallas at Tennessee (TNF)
DAL -11
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Arizona at Atlanta
ATL -3.5
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Cardinals
Chicago at Detroit
DET -6
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Jacksonville at Houston
JAC -4.5
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Denver at Kansas City
KC -13.5
Chiefs
Broncos
Broncos
Chiefs
Miami at New England
NE -3
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Patriots
Indianapolis at New York Giants
NYG -6
Colts
Giants
Giants
Colts
New Orleans at Philadelphia
PHI -6.5
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Carolina at Tampa Bay
TB -3
Panthers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Panthers
Cleveland at Washington
WAS -2
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Browns
San Francisco at Las Vegas
SF -7
49ers
49ers
49ers
Raiders
New York Jets at Seattle
NYJ -1.5
Jets
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Minnesota at Green Bay
GB -3.5
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
LAC -6.5
Chargers
Chargers
Rams
Chargers
Pittsburgh at Baltimore (SNF)
BAL -3
Ravens
Steelers
Steelers
Ravens
Buffalo at Cincinnati (MNF)
BUF -1
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bengals
Week 16
7-9
8-8
10-6
7-9
Season Total*
106-128
110-124
113-121
109-125
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24), and Week 15's Titans-Chargers (Chargers -3, 17-14) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.