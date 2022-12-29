Skip to main content

NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 17

After coming up short on numerous occasions, the Chiefs will now try and cover as a double-digit favorite in back-to-back weeks.

While it probably doesn't count as a Christmas miracle, Week 16 did see more teams cover large spreads than has usually been the case this season. Four of the five teams favored by six or more points last week covered, including the two biggest favorites – Kansas City (-10 vs. Seattle) and Buffalo (-8 at Chicago).

For Week 17, there will be two double-digit spreads (Dallas on Thursday night at Tennessee, Kansas City vs. Denver on Sunday) and a couple of others that should end up around six or seven points. There also are several smaller point spreads meaning NFL bettors can get a little taste of everything this week if they so choose to take part.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 17 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 17 Picks Against the Spread

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Dallas at Tennessee (TNF)

DAL -11

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Arizona at Atlanta

ATL -3.5

Falcons

Falcons

Falcons

Cardinals

Chicago at Detroit

DET -6

Lions

Lions

Lions

Lions

Jacksonville at Houston

JAC -4.5

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Denver at Kansas City

KC -13.5

Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos

Chiefs

Miami at New England

NE -3

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Patriots

Indianapolis at New York Giants

NYG -6

Colts

Giants

Giants

Colts

New Orleans at Philadelphia

PHI -6.5

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Carolina at Tampa Bay

TB -3

Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Panthers

Cleveland at Washington

WAS -2

Commanders

Commanders

Commanders

Browns

San Francisco at Las Vegas

SF -7

49ers

49ers

49ers

Raiders

New York Jets at Seattle

NYJ -1.5

Jets

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Minnesota at Green Bay

GB -3.5

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

LAC -6.5

Chargers

Chargers

Rams

Chargers

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (SNF)

BAL -3

Ravens

Steelers

Steelers

Ravens

Buffalo at Cincinnati (MNF)

BUF -1

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bengals

Week 16

7-9

8-8

10-6

7-9

Season Total*

106-128

110-124

113-121

109-125

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20), Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22), Week 9's Chargers-Falcons (Chargers -3, 20-17) and Rams-Buccaneers (Bucs -3, 16-13), Week 11's Bears-Falcons (Falcons -3, 27-24), and Week 15's Titans-Chargers (Chargers -3, 17-14) games are not counted in the season total because they were all pushes based on spreads.