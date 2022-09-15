NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 2
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season featured a bunch of close games that went down to the wire, including one that ended in a tie. The action on the field combined with the narrow point spreads on the board to produce a roller-coaster ride to open the season.
Related: NFL Predictions for Every Game in Week 2
Looking ahead to Week 2 and the point spreads are a little more varied with the possibility that as many as four home teams could kick off their games as double-digit favorites. On the other side, there is one significant home dog that has everyone's attention following an injury to their starting quarterback.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 2 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 2 Picks Against the Spread
|Away
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (TNF)
KC -4
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Miami at Baltimore
BAL -3.5
Dolphins
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
New York Jets at Cleveland
CLE -6
Browns
Browns
Browns
Jets
Washington at Detroit
DET -1.5
Commanders
Lions
Lions
Lions
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
IND -4
Colts
Jaguars
Colts
Jaguars
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
TB -2.5
Buccaneers
Saints
Saints
Saints
Carolina at New York Giants
NYG -2
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
New England at Pittsburgh
NE -1.5
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams
LAR -10.5
Rams
Rams
Rams
Falcons
Seattle at San Francisco
SF -9.5
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Cincinnati at Dallas
CIN -7.5
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Houston at Denver
DEN -10
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Arizona at Las Vegas
LV -5.5
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Chicago at Green Bay (SNF)
GB -10
Packers
Packers
Bears
Bears
Tennessee at Buffalo (MNF)
BUF -10
Bills
Titans
Bills
Bills
Minnesota at Philadelphia (MNF)
PHI -2.5
Vikings
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Week 1
8-8
7-9
6-10
6-10