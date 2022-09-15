NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 2

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season featured a bunch of close games that went down to the wire, including one that ended in a tie. The action on the field combined with the narrow point spreads on the board to produce a roller-coaster ride to open the season.

Looking ahead to Week 2 and the point spreads are a little more varied with the possibility that as many as four home teams could kick off their games as double-digit favorites. On the other side, there is one significant home dog that has everyone's attention following an injury to their starting quarterback.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 2 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 2 Picks Against the Spread