Skip to main content

NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 2

Bigger spreads on the board for Week 2 especially for a quartet of home favorites.

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season featured a bunch of close games that went down to the wire, including one that ended in a tie. The action on the field combined with the narrow point spreads on the board to produce a roller-coaster ride to open the season.

Related: NFL Predictions for Every Game in Week 2

Looking ahead to Week 2 and the point spreads are a little more varied with the possibility that as many as four home teams could kick off their games as double-digit favorites. On the other side, there is one significant home dog that has everyone's attention following an injury to their starting quarterback.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 2 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 2 Picks Against the Spread

AwaySpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (TNF)

KC -4

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Miami at Baltimore

BAL -3.5

Dolphins

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

New York Jets at Cleveland

CLE -6

Browns

Browns

Browns

Jets

Washington at Detroit

DET -1.5

Commanders

Lions

Lions

Lions

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

IND -4

Colts

Jaguars

Colts

Jaguars

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

TB -2.5

Buccaneers

Saints

Saints

Saints

Carolina at New York Giants

NYG -2

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

New England at Pittsburgh

NE -1.5

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams

LAR -10.5

Rams

Rams

Rams

Falcons

Seattle at San Francisco

SF -9.5

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Cincinnati at Dallas

CIN -7.5

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Houston at Denver

DEN -10

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Arizona at Las Vegas

LV -5.5

Cardinals

Cardinals

Cardinals

Cardinals

Chicago at Green Bay (SNF)

GB -10

Packers

Packers

Bears

Bears

Tennessee at Buffalo (MNF)

BUF -10

Bills

Titans

Bills

Bills

Minnesota at Philadelphia (MNF)

PHI -2.5

Vikings

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Week 1

8-8

7-9

6-10

6-10