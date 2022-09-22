Skip to main content

NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 3

A week after shutting out the Colts at home, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are a touchdown-underdog on the road against the Chargers.

Three furious rallies that resulted in stunning come-from-behind victories in Week 2 also contributed to a slate of NFL games that saw eight underdogs cover. Of the six teams that kicked their contests off as more than a touchdown favorite, only two covered (Packers and Bills).

For Week 3, it's looking as if the majority of the spreads will be in the touchdown-or-less range with the potential for a slight tilt towards the road teams. In other words, it should make for another intriguing docket as it relates to the Vegas factor.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 3 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 3 Picks Against the Spread

AwaySpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (TNF)

CLE -4.5

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

New Orleans at Carolina

NO -3

Saints

Saints

Saints

Panthers

Houston at Chicago

CHI -2.5

Bears

Bears

Bears

Bears

Kansas City at Indianapolis

KC -5.5

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Buffalo at Miami

BUF -6

Bills

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Detroit at Minnesota

MIN -6

Lions

Lions

Lions

Lions

Baltimore at New England

BAL -3

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Patriots

Cincinnati at New York Jets

CIN -5

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Jets

Las Vegas at Tennessee

LV -2

Raiders

Raiders

Raiders

Raiders

Philadelphia at Washington

PHI -6.5

Commanders

Commanders

Commanders

Commanders

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers

LAC -7

Chargers

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona

LAR -3.5

Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals

Cardinals

Atlanta at Seattle

EVEN

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Green Bay at Tampa Bay

TB -1

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

San Francisco at Denver (SNF)

SF -1.5

Broncos

49ers

49ers

Broncos

Dallas at New York Giants (MNF)

NYG -1

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Week 2

5-11

5-11

4-12

7-9

Season Total

13-19

12-20

10-22

13-19