NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 3
Three furious rallies that resulted in stunning come-from-behind victories in Week 2 also contributed to a slate of NFL games that saw eight underdogs cover. Of the six teams that kicked their contests off as more than a touchdown favorite, only two covered (Packers and Bills).
Related: NFL Predictions for Every Game in Week 3
For Week 3, it's looking as if the majority of the spreads will be in the touchdown-or-less range with the potential for a slight tilt towards the road teams. In other words, it should make for another intriguing docket as it relates to the Vegas factor.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 3 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 3 Picks Against the Spread
|Away
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Pittsburgh at Cleveland (TNF)
CLE -4.5
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
New Orleans at Carolina
NO -3
Saints
Saints
Saints
Panthers
Houston at Chicago
CHI -2.5
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Kansas City at Indianapolis
KC -5.5
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Buffalo at Miami
BUF -6
Bills
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Detroit at Minnesota
MIN -6
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Baltimore at New England
BAL -3
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Patriots
Cincinnati at New York Jets
CIN -5
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Jets
Las Vegas at Tennessee
LV -2
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Philadelphia at Washington
PHI -6.5
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers
LAC -7
Chargers
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona
LAR -3.5
Rams
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Atlanta at Seattle
EVEN
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Green Bay at Tampa Bay
TB -1
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
San Francisco at Denver (SNF)
SF -1.5
Broncos
49ers
49ers
Broncos
Dallas at New York Giants (MNF)
NYG -1
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Week 2
5-11
5-11
4-12
7-9
Season Total
13-19
12-20
10-22
13-19