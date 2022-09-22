NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 3

A week after shutting out the Colts at home, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are a touchdown-underdog on the road against the Chargers.

Three furious rallies that resulted in stunning come-from-behind victories in Week 2 also contributed to a slate of NFL games that saw eight underdogs cover. Of the six teams that kicked their contests off as more than a touchdown favorite, only two covered (Packers and Bills).

For Week 3, it's looking as if the majority of the spreads will be in the touchdown-or-less range with the potential for a slight tilt towards the road teams. In other words, it should make for another intriguing docket as it relates to the Vegas factor.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 3 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 3 Picks Against the Spread