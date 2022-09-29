NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 4

More close games in Week 3 of the NFL season meant more surprises, both on the field and as it relates to the Vegas factor. Eleven of the 16 games were of the one-score variety. There also were nine road favorites and less than half (four) covered.

Related: NFL Predictions for Every Game in Week 4

The Week 4 slate won't feature nearly as many road favorites and it appears that most of the spreads will be four points or fewer. There are two teams that will likely be favored by a touchdown or more by kickoff. One of those (Philadelphia over Jacksonville) may seem curious based on how well the underdog has been playing while the other (Green Bay over New England) is being fueled by an injury to the starting quarterback.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 4 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 4 Picks Against the Spread