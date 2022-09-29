Skip to main content

NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 4

Only a couple of big point spreads on the slate after three weeks of plentiful narrow outcomes.

More close games in Week 3 of the NFL season meant more surprises, both on the field and as it relates to the Vegas factor. Eleven of the 16 games were of the one-score variety. There also were nine road favorites and less than half (four) covered.

The Week 4 slate won't feature nearly as many road favorites and it appears that most of the spreads will be four points or fewer. There are two teams that will likely be favored by a touchdown or more by kickoff. One of those (Philadelphia over Jacksonville) may seem curious based on how well the underdog has been playing while the other (Green Bay over New England) is being fueled by an injury to the starting quarterback.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 4 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 4 Picks Against the Spread

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Miami at Cincinnati (TNF)

CIN -4

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Minnesota vs. New Orleans (London)

MIN -3

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Cleveland at Atlanta

CLE -1.5

Browns

Browns

Browns

Browns

Buffalo at Baltimore

BUF -3

Bills

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Washington at Dallas

DAL -3.5

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Seattle at Detroit

DET -4.5

Lions

Lions

Lions

Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston

LAC -5

Texans

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Tennessee at Indianapolis

IND -3.5

Colts

Titans

Colts

Titans

Chicago at New York Giants

NYG -3

Giants

Bears

Bears

Giants

Jacksonville at Philadelphia

PHI -6.5

Eagles

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

New York Jets at Pittsburgh

PIT -3

Jets

Steelers

Jets

Jets

Arizona at Carolina

CAR -1.5

Cardinals

Cardinals

Cardinals

Cardinals

New England at Green Bay

GB -9.5

Packers

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Denver at Las Vegas

LV -2.5

Broncos

Raiders

Broncos

Broncos

Kansas City at Tampa Bay (SNF)

KC -1

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (MNF)

SF -1.5

Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Week 3

6-10

7-9

6-10

7-9

Season Total

19-29

19-29

16-32

20-28