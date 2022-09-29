NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 4
More close games in Week 3 of the NFL season meant more surprises, both on the field and as it relates to the Vegas factor. Eleven of the 16 games were of the one-score variety. There also were nine road favorites and less than half (four) covered.
The Week 4 slate won't feature nearly as many road favorites and it appears that most of the spreads will be four points or fewer. There are two teams that will likely be favored by a touchdown or more by kickoff. One of those (Philadelphia over Jacksonville) may seem curious based on how well the underdog has been playing while the other (Green Bay over New England) is being fueled by an injury to the starting quarterback.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 4 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 4 Picks Against the Spread
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Miami at Cincinnati (TNF)
CIN -4
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Minnesota vs. New Orleans (London)
MIN -3
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Cleveland at Atlanta
CLE -1.5
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Buffalo at Baltimore
BUF -3
Bills
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Washington at Dallas
DAL -3.5
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Seattle at Detroit
DET -4.5
Lions
Lions
Lions
Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston
LAC -5
Texans
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Tennessee at Indianapolis
IND -3.5
Colts
Titans
Colts
Titans
Chicago at New York Giants
NYG -3
Giants
Bears
Bears
Giants
Jacksonville at Philadelphia
PHI -6.5
Eagles
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
New York Jets at Pittsburgh
PIT -3
Jets
Steelers
Jets
Jets
Arizona at Carolina
CAR -1.5
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
New England at Green Bay
GB -9.5
Packers
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Denver at Las Vegas
LV -2.5
Broncos
Raiders
Broncos
Broncos
Kansas City at Tampa Bay (SNF)
KC -1
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (MNF)
SF -1.5
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Week 3
6-10
7-9
6-10
7-9
Season Total
19-29
19-29
16-32
20-28