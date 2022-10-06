NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 5

Is this the week the home favorites play up to the billing for a change?

As has been the case early on this NFL season, a variety of close games (nine in Week 4 decided by one score) meant good things for those who sided with the road underdog. Nine of them were victorious last week with another (New England) coming close despite playing with a third-string, rookie quarterback.

So is Vegas paying attention? It's hard to say based on the overall makeup of Week 5's slate, which isn't helped by a fairly lackluster platter of matchups. There are several touchdown-or-higher home favorites installed, along with Green Bay for its London game with the Giants. But then again, the Packers were near 10-point favorites last week against New England only to have the seemingly overmatched Pats (with rookie Bailey Zappe at the helm because of an injury to backup Brian Hoyer who was already filling in for Mac Jones) take them to overtime. Got to love the NFL.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 5 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Indianapolis at Denver (TNF) DEN -3 Broncos Broncos Broncos Colts New York Giants vs. Green Bay (London) GB -8 Packers Packers Packers Packers Pittsburgh at Buffalo BUF -14 Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland LAC -3 Chargers Chargers Chargers Browns Houston at Jacksonville JAC -7 Texans Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Chicago at Minnesota MIN -7 Bears Vikings Vikings Vikings Detroit at New England NE -3 Lions Lions Lions Lions Seattle at New Orleans NO -5 Saints Saints Saints Seahawks Miami at New York Jets MIA -3 Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Atlanta at Tampa Bay TB -8.5 Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Tennessee at Washington TEN -2.5 Titans Titans Titans Titans San Francisco at Carolina SF -6.5 49ers 49ers 49ers Panthers Philadelphia at Arizona PHI -5 Eagles Eagles Eagles Cardinals Dallas at Los Angeles Rams LAR -4.5 Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cincinnati at Baltimore (SNF) BAL -3 Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Las Vegas at Kansas City (MNF) KC -7 Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Week 4 7-8 8-7 7-8 9-6 Season Total* 26-37 27-36 23-40 29-34

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens game is not counted in the season total because it was a push (Bills -3, 23-20).