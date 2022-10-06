NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 5

Skip to main content
Week 5 NFL Best Bets
Is this the week the home favorites play up to the billing for a change?

As has been the case early on this NFL season, a variety of close games (nine in Week 4 decided by one score) meant good things for those who sided with the road underdog. Nine of them were victorious last week with another (New England) coming close despite playing with a third-string, rookie quarterback.

So is Vegas paying attention? It's hard to say based on the overall makeup of Week 5's slate, which isn't helped by a fairly lackluster platter of matchups. There are several touchdown-or-higher home favorites installed, along with Green Bay for its London game with the Giants. But then again, the Packers were near 10-point favorites last week against New England only to have the seemingly overmatched Pats (with rookie Bailey Zappe at the helm because of an injury to backup Brian Hoyer who was already filling in for Mac Jones) take them to overtime. Got to love the NFL.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 5 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Indianapolis at Denver (TNF)

DEN -3

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Colts

New York Giants vs. Green Bay (London)

GB -8

Packers

Packers

Packers

Packers

Pittsburgh at Buffalo

BUF -14

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland

LAC -3

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Browns

Houston at Jacksonville

JAC -7

Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Chicago at Minnesota

MIN -7

Bears

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Detroit at New England

NE -3

Lions

Lions

Lions

Lions

Seattle at New Orleans

NO -5

Saints

Saints

Saints

Seahawks

Miami at New York Jets

MIA -3

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

TB -8.5

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Tennessee at Washington

TEN -2.5

Titans

Titans

Titans

Titans

San Francisco at Carolina

SF -6.5

49ers

49ers

49ers

Panthers

Philadelphia at Arizona

PHI -5

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Cardinals

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

LAR -4.5

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cincinnati at Baltimore (SNF)

BAL -3

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Las Vegas at Kansas City (MNF)

KC -7

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Week 4

7-8

8-7

7-8

9-6

Season Total*

26-37

27-36

23-40

29-34

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens game is not counted in the season total because it was a push (Bills -3, 23-20).