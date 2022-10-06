NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 5
As has been the case early on this NFL season, a variety of close games (nine in Week 4 decided by one score) meant good things for those who sided with the road underdog. Nine of them were victorious last week with another (New England) coming close despite playing with a third-string, rookie quarterback.
Related: NFL Predictions for Every Game in Week 5
So is Vegas paying attention? It's hard to say based on the overall makeup of Week 5's slate, which isn't helped by a fairly lackluster platter of matchups. There are several touchdown-or-higher home favorites installed, along with Green Bay for its London game with the Giants. But then again, the Packers were near 10-point favorites last week against New England only to have the seemingly overmatched Pats (with rookie Bailey Zappe at the helm because of an injury to backup Brian Hoyer who was already filling in for Mac Jones) take them to overtime. Got to love the NFL.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 5 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Indianapolis at Denver (TNF)
DEN -3
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Colts
New York Giants vs. Green Bay (London)
GB -8
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Pittsburgh at Buffalo
BUF -14
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland
LAC -3
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Browns
Houston at Jacksonville
JAC -7
Texans
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Chicago at Minnesota
MIN -7
Bears
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Detroit at New England
NE -3
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Seattle at New Orleans
NO -5
Saints
Saints
Saints
Seahawks
Miami at New York Jets
MIA -3
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Atlanta at Tampa Bay
TB -8.5
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Tennessee at Washington
TEN -2.5
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
San Francisco at Carolina
SF -6.5
49ers
49ers
49ers
Panthers
Philadelphia at Arizona
PHI -5
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Cardinals
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams
LAR -4.5
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cincinnati at Baltimore (SNF)
BAL -3
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Las Vegas at Kansas City (MNF)
KC -7
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Week 4
7-8
8-7
7-8
9-6
Season Total*
26-37
27-36
23-40
29-34
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens game is not counted in the season total because it was a push (Bills -3, 23-20).