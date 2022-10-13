NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 6

At this point in the NFL season if there's anything we've learned it's this – no home favorite is safe. Four road dogs won in Week 5 and only four of the seven home teams that were favored by five or more points covered. And one of those (Minnesota) was technically a push, at least as it relates to our panel.

Related: NFL Predictions for Every Game in Week 6

Nothing really jumps out for Week 6 from a Vegas standpoint. There are a couple of heavy home favorites and a couple of clear-cut road favorites. Only one team will likely kick off their game as a double-digit favorites, and that's a Rams team that's lost two in a row. But it certainly doesn't hurt if you are at home and your opponent is the team that just fired their head coach.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 6 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Washington at Chicago (TNF) EVEN Commanders Bears Bears Bears San Francisco at Atlanta SF -5.5 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers New England at Cleveland CLE -2.5 Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots New York Jets at Green Bay GB -7.5 Packers Packers Jets Packers Jacksonville at Indianapolis IND -1.5 Jaguars Jaguars Colts Jaguars Minnesota at Miami MIN -3.5 Vikings Vikings Vikings Dolphins Cincinnati at New Orleans CIN -1.5 Saints Bengals Bengals Bengals Baltimore at New York Giants BAL -6 Ravens Ravens Giants Giants Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh TB -8 Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Carolina at Los Angeles Rams LAR -10.5 Rams Rams Rams Rams Arizona at Seattle ARI -3 Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Buffalo at Kansas City BUF -2.5 Bills Bills Bills Chiefs Dallas at Philadelphia (SNF) PHI -6 Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) LAC -5 Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Week 5 5-10 8-7 4-11 4-11 Season Total* 31-47 35-43 27-51 33-45

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.