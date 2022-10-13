NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 6
At this point in the NFL season if there's anything we've learned it's this – no home favorite is safe. Four road dogs won in Week 5 and only four of the seven home teams that were favored by five or more points covered. And one of those (Minnesota) was technically a push, at least as it relates to our panel.
Nothing really jumps out for Week 6 from a Vegas standpoint. There are a couple of heavy home favorites and a couple of clear-cut road favorites. Only one team will likely kick off their game as a double-digit favorites, and that's a Rams team that's lost two in a row. But it certainly doesn't hurt if you are at home and your opponent is the team that just fired their head coach.
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 6 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Washington at Chicago (TNF)
EVEN
Commanders
Bears
Bears
Bears
San Francisco at Atlanta
SF -5.5
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
New England at Cleveland
CLE -2.5
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
New York Jets at Green Bay
GB -7.5
Packers
Packers
Jets
Packers
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
IND -1.5
Jaguars
Jaguars
Colts
Jaguars
Minnesota at Miami
MIN -3.5
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Dolphins
Cincinnati at New Orleans
CIN -1.5
Saints
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Baltimore at New York Giants
BAL -6
Ravens
Ravens
Giants
Giants
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
TB -8
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Carolina at Los Angeles Rams
LAR -10.5
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
Arizona at Seattle
ARI -3
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Buffalo at Kansas City
BUF -2.5
Bills
Bills
Bills
Chiefs
Dallas at Philadelphia (SNF)
PHI -6
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
LAC -5
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Week 5
5-10
8-7
4-11
4-11
Season Total*
31-47
35-43
27-51
33-45
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.