Week 6 NFL Betting Preview
NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 6

Despite losing two in a row, the Los Angeles Rams are double-digit favorites headed into Sunday's home game against Carolina.

At this point in the NFL season if there's anything we've learned it's this – no home favorite is safe. Four road dogs won in Week 5 and only four of the seven home teams that were favored by five or more points covered. And one of those (Minnesota) was technically a push, at least as it relates to our panel.

Nothing really jumps out for Week 6 from a Vegas standpoint. There are a couple of heavy home favorites and a couple of clear-cut road favorites. Only one team will likely kick off their game as a double-digit favorites, and that's a Rams team that's lost two in a row. But it certainly doesn't hurt if you are at home and your opponent is the team that just fired their head coach.

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 6 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Washington at Chicago (TNF)

EVEN

Commanders

Bears

Bears

Bears

San Francisco at Atlanta

SF -5.5

49ers

49ers

49ers

49ers

New England at Cleveland

CLE -2.5

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

New York Jets at Green Bay

GB -7.5

Packers

Packers

Jets

Packers

Jacksonville at Indianapolis

IND -1.5

Jaguars

Jaguars

Colts

Jaguars

Minnesota at Miami

MIN -3.5

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Dolphins

Cincinnati at New Orleans

CIN -1.5

Saints

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Baltimore at New York Giants

BAL -6

Ravens

Ravens

Giants

Giants

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

TB -8

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Carolina at Los Angeles Rams

LAR -10.5

Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Arizona at Seattle

ARI -3

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Buffalo at Kansas City

BUF -2.5

Bills

Bills

Bills

Chiefs

Dallas at Philadelphia (SNF)

PHI -6

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)

LAC -5

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Chargers

Week 5

5-10

8-7

4-11

4-11

Season Total*

31-47

35-43

27-51

33-45

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.