NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 7

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will try and cover as heavy road favorites after coming up short in the same role last week.

If this NFL season wasn't already about expecting the unexpected consider this rare feat that occurred in Week 6. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were both favored by more than a touchdown in the same week for the 32nd time in their careers. This past Sunday marked the first time they both lost under those circumstances with Tampa Bay coming up painfully short in Pittsburgh and Green Bay getting manhandled at home by the New York Jets.

So what about Week 7? Barring a last-minute change, both future Hall of Famers will be favored again but probably not by a touchdown. Brady and the Buccaneers will likely be double-digit favorites on the road against listless Carolina while the spread for the Packers' game in Washington won't be as large. But just because the road teams are favored doesn't mean the home underdogs won't rise to the occasion, again. Last week, five such teams proved the Vegas folks wrong, including the aforementioned Steelers (Giants, Falcons, Saints and Seahawks were the others).

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 7 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 7 Picks Against the Spread

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib New Orleans at Arizona (TNF) ARI -2 Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Saints Cleveland at Baltimore BAL -6 Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Tampa Bay at Carolina TB -11 Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Atlanta at Cincinnati CIN -6 Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Detroit at Dallas DAL -7 Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys New York Giants at Jacksonville JAC -3 Jaguars Giants Giants Giants Indianapolis at Tennessee TEN -2.5 Titans Titans Titans Colts Green Bay at Washington GB -5.5 Packers Packers Packers Commanders New York Jets at Denver DEN -1 Jets Jets Jets Jets Houston at Las Vegas LV -7 Raiders Texans Texans Texans Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers LAC -6.5 Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Kansas City at San Francisco KC -3 Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs 49ers Pittsburgh at Miami (SNF) MIA -7 Dolphins Steelers Steelers Steelers Chicago at New England (MNF) NE -7.5 Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Week 6 6-8 6-8 9-5 5-9 Season Total* 37-55 41-51 36-56 38-54

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.