NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 7
If this NFL season wasn't already about expecting the unexpected consider this rare feat that occurred in Week 6. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were both favored by more than a touchdown in the same week for the 32nd time in their careers. This past Sunday marked the first time they both lost under those circumstances with Tampa Bay coming up painfully short in Pittsburgh and Green Bay getting manhandled at home by the New York Jets.
So what about Week 7? Barring a last-minute change, both future Hall of Famers will be favored again but probably not by a touchdown. Brady and the Buccaneers will likely be double-digit favorites on the road against listless Carolina while the spread for the Packers' game in Washington won't be as large. But just because the road teams are favored doesn't mean the home underdogs won't rise to the occasion, again. Last week, five such teams proved the Vegas folks wrong, including the aforementioned Steelers (Giants, Falcons, Saints and Seahawks were the others).
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 7 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 7 Picks Against the Spread
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
New Orleans at Arizona (TNF)
ARI -2
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Saints
Cleveland at Baltimore
BAL -6
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Tampa Bay at Carolina
TB -11
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Atlanta at Cincinnati
CIN -6
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Detroit at Dallas
DAL -7
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
New York Giants at Jacksonville
JAC -3
Jaguars
Giants
Giants
Giants
Indianapolis at Tennessee
TEN -2.5
Titans
Titans
Titans
Colts
Green Bay at Washington
GB -5.5
Packers
Packers
Packers
Commanders
New York Jets at Denver
DEN -1
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Houston at Las Vegas
LV -7
Raiders
Texans
Texans
Texans
Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers
LAC -6.5
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Kansas City at San Francisco
KC -3
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
49ers
Pittsburgh at Miami (SNF)
MIA -7
Dolphins
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Chicago at New England (MNF)
NE -7.5
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Week 6
6-8
6-8
9-5
5-9
Season Total*
37-55
41-51
36-56
38-54
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.