Week 7 NFL Betting Preview
NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 7

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will try and cover as heavy road favorites after coming up short in the same role last week.

If this NFL season wasn't already about expecting the unexpected consider this rare feat that occurred in Week 6. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were both favored by more than a touchdown in the same week for the 32nd time in their careers. This past Sunday marked the first time they both lost under those circumstances with Tampa Bay coming up painfully short in Pittsburgh and Green Bay getting manhandled at home by the New York Jets.

So what about Week 7? Barring a last-minute change, both future Hall of Famers will be favored again but probably not by a touchdown. Brady and the Buccaneers will likely be double-digit favorites on the road against listless Carolina while the spread for the Packers' game in Washington won't be as large. But just because the road teams are favored doesn't mean the home underdogs won't rise to the occasion, again. Last week, five such teams proved the Vegas folks wrong, including the aforementioned Steelers (Giants, Falcons, Saints and Seahawks were the others).

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 7 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 7 Picks Against the Spread

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

New Orleans at Arizona (TNF)

ARI -2

Cardinals

Cardinals

Cardinals

Saints

Cleveland at Baltimore

BAL -6

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Tampa Bay at Carolina

TB -11

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers

Atlanta at Cincinnati

CIN -6

Falcons

Falcons

Falcons

Falcons

Detroit at Dallas

DAL -7

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

New York Giants at Jacksonville

JAC -3

Jaguars

Giants

Giants

Giants

Indianapolis at Tennessee

TEN -2.5

Titans

Titans

Titans

Colts

Green Bay at Washington

GB -5.5

Packers

Packers

Packers

Commanders

New York Jets at Denver

DEN -1

Jets

Jets

Jets

Jets

Houston at Las Vegas

LV -7

Raiders

Texans

Texans

Texans

Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers

LAC -6.5

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Kansas City at San Francisco

KC -3

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

49ers

Pittsburgh at Miami (SNF)

MIA -7

Dolphins

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Chicago at New England (MNF)

NE -7.5

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Week 6

6-8

6-8

9-5

5-9

Season Total*

37-55

41-51

36-56

38-54

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.