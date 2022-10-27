Skip to main content
Week 8 NFL Betting Preview
Week 8 NFL Betting Preview

NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 8

Will Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lose a third straight game as the favorite?

This NFL season has been unique in so many ways already and that extends to the action off the field. Consider that last week, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were both favored (again) and both (again). Now that may not be as historic as when the duo lost in Week 6 – marking the first time in 32 instances during their careers that both were favored by more than a touchdown in the same week and both lost – but it's significant nonetheless. Especially in Brady's case as his Buccaneers were 11-point favorites at home against a Carolina team that had already fired its head coach and had just traded its best player. 

There will be no three-peat of any sort this week, however. Brady and the Bucs are slight favorites at home on "Thursday Night Football" against the Ravens but Rodgers and the Packers are (understandably) double-digit underdogs to the host Bills for "Sunday Night Football." At least we get to see two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks past their prime, I mean play in prime time again, right?

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 8 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 8 Picks Against the Spread

Teams on bye: Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

SpreadBryan FischerSteven LassanMark RossBen Weinrib

Baltimore at Tampa Bay (TNF)

TB -1

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Buccaneers

Denver vs. Jacksonville (London)

JAC -2.5

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Broncos

Carolina at Atlanta

ATL -4.5

Falcons

Panthers

Falcons

Panthers

Chicago at Dallas

DAL -9.5

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Bears

Miami at Detroit

MIA -3.5

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins

Arizona at Minnesota

MIN -3.5

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Las Vegas at New Orleans

LV -1.5

Saints

Raiders

Raiders

Raiders

New England at New York Jets

NE -2.5

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

PHI -11

Steelers

Steelers

Steelers

Eagles

Tennessee at Houston

TEN -2

Titans

Titans

Titans

Titans

Washington at Indianapolis

IND -3

Colts

Commanders

Commanders

Commanders

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams

SF -1.5

Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

New York Giants at Seattle

SEA -3

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Giants

Green Bay at Buffalo (SNF)

BUF -11.5

Packers

Bills

Bills

Bills

Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF)

CIN -3

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Week 7

8-6

6-8

9-5

7-7

Season Total*

45-61

47-59

45-61

45-61

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.