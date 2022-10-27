NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 8
This NFL season has been unique in so many ways already and that extends to the action off the field. Consider that last week, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were both favored (again) and both (again). Now that may not be as historic as when the duo lost in Week 6 – marking the first time in 32 instances during their careers that both were favored by more than a touchdown in the same week and both lost – but it's significant nonetheless. Especially in Brady's case as his Buccaneers were 11-point favorites at home against a Carolina team that had already fired its head coach and had just traded its best player.
There will be no three-peat of any sort this week, however. Brady and the Bucs are slight favorites at home on "Thursday Night Football" against the Ravens but Rodgers and the Packers are (understandably) double-digit underdogs to the host Bills for "Sunday Night Football." At least we get to see two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks past their prime, I mean play in prime time again, right?
Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 8 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.
NFL Week 8 Picks Against the Spread
Teams on bye: Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers
|Spread
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassan
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
Baltimore at Tampa Bay (TNF)
TB -1
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Buccaneers
Denver vs. Jacksonville (London)
JAC -2.5
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Broncos
Carolina at Atlanta
ATL -4.5
Falcons
Panthers
Falcons
Panthers
Chicago at Dallas
DAL -9.5
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Bears
Miami at Detroit
MIA -3.5
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Arizona at Minnesota
MIN -3.5
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Las Vegas at New Orleans
LV -1.5
Saints
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
New England at New York Jets
NE -2.5
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
PHI -11
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Eagles
Tennessee at Houston
TEN -2
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Washington at Indianapolis
IND -3
Colts
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams
SF -1.5
Rams
Rams
Rams
Rams
New York Giants at Seattle
SEA -3
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Giants
Green Bay at Buffalo (SNF)
BUF -11.5
Packers
Bills
Bills
Bills
Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF)
CIN -3
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Week 7
8-6
6-8
9-5
7-7
Season Total*
45-61
47-59
45-61
45-61
*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.