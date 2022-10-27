NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 8

This NFL season has been unique in so many ways already and that extends to the action off the field. Consider that last week, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were both favored (again) and both (again). Now that may not be as historic as when the duo lost in Week 6 – marking the first time in 32 instances during their careers that both were favored by more than a touchdown in the same week and both lost – but it's significant nonetheless. Especially in Brady's case as his Buccaneers were 11-point favorites at home against a Carolina team that had already fired its head coach and had just traded its best player.

There will be no three-peat of any sort this week, however. Brady and the Bucs are slight favorites at home on "Thursday Night Football" against the Ravens but Rodgers and the Packers are (understandably) double-digit underdogs to the host Bills for "Sunday Night Football." At least we get to see two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks past their prime, I mean play in prime time again, right?

Here's how Athlon's own Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) see Week 8 playing out when it comes to picking against the spread.

NFL Week 8 Picks Against the Spread

Teams on bye: Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

Spread Bryan Fischer Steven Lassan Mark Ross Ben Weinrib Baltimore at Tampa Bay (TNF) TB -1 Ravens Ravens Ravens Buccaneers Denver vs. Jacksonville (London) JAC -2.5 Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Broncos Carolina at Atlanta ATL -4.5 Falcons Panthers Falcons Panthers Chicago at Dallas DAL -9.5 Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bears Miami at Detroit MIA -3.5 Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Arizona at Minnesota MIN -3.5 Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Las Vegas at New Orleans LV -1.5 Saints Raiders Raiders Raiders New England at New York Jets NE -2.5 Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Pittsburgh at Philadelphia PHI -11 Steelers Steelers Steelers Eagles Tennessee at Houston TEN -2 Titans Titans Titans Titans Washington at Indianapolis IND -3 Colts Commanders Commanders Commanders San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams SF -1.5 Rams Rams Rams Rams New York Giants at Seattle SEA -3 Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Giants Green Bay at Buffalo (SNF) BUF -11.5 Packers Bills Bills Bills Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF) CIN -3 Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Week 7 8-6 6-8 9-5 7-7 Season Total* 45-61 47-59 45-61 45-61

*Week 4's Bills-Ravens (Bills -3, 23-20) and Week 5's Bears-Vikings (Vikings -7, 29-22) games are not counted in the season total because both were pushes based on spreads.